This All-Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Looks Like a Ridiculously Awesome Barn Find

The Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version, but Chevrolet rapidly noticed the potential of its new model and promoted it to a stand-alone series for MY 1959.
In other words, it took the Impala less than 12 months to make a name for itself, and as most car aficionados now, the whole thing worked out pretty nicely.
The Impala eventually became the best-selling model in Chevy’s portfolio, as its market performance skyrocketed in the first half of the ‘60s.
The second-generation model was therefore introduced in 1959, but it remained in production for just two years. And despite being part of the same generation, the MY 1960 came with substantial styling changes, including new tail fins and the return of the six round taillights that were abandoned on the previous model year.
This 1960 Chevy Impala promises the closest look you can get when it comes to the original model, pretty much because it has never been molested in any way.
Seller pam_nieves explains on eBay that their Impala continues to be all-original and complete, so in theory, the vehicle is ready for full restoration. And without a doubt, this is pretty much the only option anyway, as the car looks like a barn find that’s been sitting for a very long time.
If you’ve been in the restoration business for some time, you probably know what this means. A car spending decades in storage ends up being invaded by rust, and this Impala exhibits such metal issues on the floors and the fenders.
The engine under the hood is a 348 (5.7-liter) V8, but on the other hand, it’s no longer running. Unfortunately, it’s hard to say if the engine is locked up or not.
Of course, this all-original Impala isn’t selling for beer money. The bidding starts at $9,000, but nobody has entered the race to buy the car so far.
