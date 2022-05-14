Ferrari Portofino’s Baby Brother Spotted in California Looking Like a Mazda Miata

Can’t afford a real Ferrari? Well, you probably never will, so you’d better get used to it. On a second thought, there are alternatives, and we don’t mean a high-maintenance ride that costs a small fortune, but something a lot more affordable that can welcome some Prancing Horse badges.
Why on earth would anyone want to do that to any car is beyond our understanding, but hey, we won’t judge you. And we won’t judge the owner of this Mazda MX-5 Miata who wanted a Ferrari so bad that they turned their older Japanese sports car into something that doesn’t look like a Ferrari at all.
Not even kids can be fooled by the lame mod (wait, we said we weren’t going to judge them), which also includes, besides the Prancing Horse logos, a wide body kit, new wheels with the same branding, wrapped in Hankook tires, and the obvious red paint.
The owner chose the same color for the interior, too, contrasted by black, and what seems to have been the original shade, beige. There's no Ferrari branding on the steering wheel, which has a MOMO logo in the middle, and a curved bottom design, the images shared on Reddit reveal. The stereo is obviously aftermarket, with an old-school vibe compared to the modern infotainment screens.
As you probably know, cars featuring Ferrari logos that weren’t born in Maranello are more common than they should be. Late last month we wrote about a Chevrolet Corvette C8 that wanted to pass as a Prancing Horse, with its dedicated front fender badging. Similar tweaks were performed to yet another new-gen ‘Vette that we covered towards the end of 2021, and that one also had a red paint finish. If we do more digging, we’re confident that we could tell you about more such rides, but we’d better wrap it up here instead.
Not even kids can be fooled by the lame mod (wait, we said we weren’t going to judge them), which also includes, besides the Prancing Horse logos, a wide body kit, new wheels with the same branding, wrapped in Hankook tires, and the obvious red paint.
The owner chose the same color for the interior, too, contrasted by black, and what seems to have been the original shade, beige. There's no Ferrari branding on the steering wheel, which has a MOMO logo in the middle, and a curved bottom design, the images shared on Reddit reveal. The stereo is obviously aftermarket, with an old-school vibe compared to the modern infotainment screens.
As you probably know, cars featuring Ferrari logos that weren’t born in Maranello are more common than they should be. Late last month we wrote about a Chevrolet Corvette C8 that wanted to pass as a Prancing Horse, with its dedicated front fender badging. Similar tweaks were performed to yet another new-gen ‘Vette that we covered towards the end of 2021, and that one also had a red paint finish. If we do more digging, we’re confident that we could tell you about more such rides, but we’d better wrap it up here instead.