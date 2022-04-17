Shelby GT500 SE Goes on the Dyno, Makes More Power Than a Model S Plaid

Imagine the following scenario. Tomorrow you wake up with $250,000 in your bank account, and you have to buy a Ford Mustang, which generation will you choose? Will you go for an older vehicle, hoping to make a profit out of it later? Or will you turn to one with newer technology on board, so that you can enjoy it without having to tinker with it all day long?
I'm sure that the answer to that question will be different for most people, depending on several factors. If you're a Mustang purist, you'll probably go for an older model. If you're in it just for the adrenaline rush and reliability, then a newer car makes more sense.
I for one would choose the 2020 Shelby GT500. It has the looks, the power, and an added dose of comfort to it. And if you can afford to spend some cash for upgrades, you're getting access to Heaven 2.0.
Over the past 12 months, we've seen quite a few of these wild GT500s going up to 4-digit horsepower levels, and one can only imagine what they must be like to drive. Today we're looking at another Palm Beach Dyno creation, a 2020 Signature Edition GT500, that has received a CX1100R upgrade package.
You don't need extensive knowledge of the automotive industry to imagine what kind of power this car is running, but it sure is nice to see a dyno test to have an accurate measurement in that sense.
For an all-black vehicle, this Shelby GT500 sure has a strong personality to it, and that's before it even fires up its massive V8 engine. If you need a word of advice before diving into the video, headphones users beware! With a 2.7" pulley, the GT500 goes up to 876 horsepower and 633 lb-ft (858 Nm) of torque, while running on 93-octane.
Switching to E85 provides a significant boost for those figures, as the readings are now 991 horsepower and 692 lb-ft (938 Nm) of torque. Fourth gear tops out at around 170 mph (273 kph), and with the 2.27" pulley the car is now up to 1070 horsepower and 782 lb-ft (1,060 Nm) of torque. It now makes more power than a Tesla Model S Plaid, but it would probably have a tough time going up against one at the dragstrip.
