Widebody Carbon Fiber Ford Mustang GT500 Goes CGI Snek, Just Needs a Meme

Ford’s Mustang, the quintessential pony car, has so many attributes and use case scenarios you can hardly find something original. However, that does not mean people are not going to try.
Of course, many of them have their favorites. And it is probably all because of popular culture. Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, for example, might be a fan of S197s. Who knows? He is not telling. Instead, there is just a breadcrumb trail full of hints.
So, the description does not mention why he specifically chose the S197 fifth-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 iteration for his latest design project. Just that it was a “quick one” for the day as he was looking into “experimenting with carbon fiber and some studio light setups.” All probably in good fun. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Especially when the finished product is revealed to be a slammed, widebody full carbon fiber GT500 that plays more than one popular culture paradigm. One would be the inspiration from Need for Speed (as revealed in the comments). Not the video game series, this time around. But the failed Aaron Paul-led 2014 “Need for Speed” Hollywood action thriller that was supposed to kick off its franchise.
Alas, we all know how it turned out. Never mind, the ‘Stang was one of the biggest highlights of the flick. And that is why Arellano’s version has clear NFS vibes. But it also plays with a different trope, hence the cutesy California “SNEK” rear license plate. Yes, it subtly reminds us of the Internet’s speak for the danger noodles. Sorry, for snakes, in translation.
But he did forget to add just one thing: a meme. Never mind, we would easily forgive him if there was even a remote chance anyone would see this, fall in love, and transform a Shelby GT500 into a widebody carbon-fiber wonder. If it once happened to a C8 Corvette, why not a Blue Oval as well?
