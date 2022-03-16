Epic Spitfire Hot Rod Has 37-Liter Rolls V12 and Virtual Bonneville Record Desires

Until recently, the virtual artist better known as dorifuto_visuals on social media was an automotive pixel master like many others. One that enjoyed both JDM affairs, as well as occasional Euro power plays.
His previous design project was only slightly outrageous. As such, it involved a track battle between his “Doriflux” McLaren P1 and a CGI Porsche Pink 911 GT3 Cup. Nothing out of the digital ordinary, enthusiasts of the virtual automotive realm would say.
However, the latest idea clearly turns perceptions upside down... and our minds trying to wrap around it, at the same time. Here is the description. “Yes. I really did take a WW2 Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane and turned it into a Bonneville LSR Hot Rod.” Now, that explains everything, in a nutshell. But let us expand.
So, the pixel master obviously did not use the entire short-range, single-seat high-performance interceptor aircraft. This virtual Hot Rod land speed record transformation lacks the wings, part of the tail, as well as the propeller attached to the envisioned 37-liter Rolls-Royce “Merlin” V12 engine. Oh, and there is no armament, either. Just a set of smaller front tires and a massive setup for the rear ones!
Now, there is a mystery where this idea came from. Perhaps this is a CGI expert’s way to welcome spring thaw and the upcoming Bonneville Salt Flats automotive craziness. If ever real, this thing would surely stand out even in a crowd of people who are used to seeing jet-age automobile conversions and other such odd things.
Still, we agree that it might be “perfect for some insane speeds down the salt flats of Bonneville.” And, who knows, with all the passion surrounding even today this World War II veteran fighter and the availability of many static exhibits in aviation museums around the world, maybe one day it will become another crazy case of rendering-to-reality!
However, the latest idea clearly turns perceptions upside down... and our minds trying to wrap around it, at the same time. Here is the description. “Yes. I really did take a WW2 Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane and turned it into a Bonneville LSR Hot Rod.” Now, that explains everything, in a nutshell. But let us expand.
So, the pixel master obviously did not use the entire short-range, single-seat high-performance interceptor aircraft. This virtual Hot Rod land speed record transformation lacks the wings, part of the tail, as well as the propeller attached to the envisioned 37-liter Rolls-Royce “Merlin” V12 engine. Oh, and there is no armament, either. Just a set of smaller front tires and a massive setup for the rear ones!
Now, there is a mystery where this idea came from. Perhaps this is a CGI expert’s way to welcome spring thaw and the upcoming Bonneville Salt Flats automotive craziness. If ever real, this thing would surely stand out even in a crowd of people who are used to seeing jet-age automobile conversions and other such odd things.
Still, we agree that it might be “perfect for some insane speeds down the salt flats of Bonneville.” And, who knows, with all the passion surrounding even today this World War II veteran fighter and the availability of many static exhibits in aviation museums around the world, maybe one day it will become another crazy case of rendering-to-reality!