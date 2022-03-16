CGI-Reborn Buick Grand National Turbo-T Rocks Proper Wheels, Not Much Else

While Buick is only looking forward to a crossover SUV future in North America, the brand’s fans are not so easily persuaded to drop the passionate case of their favorite passenger car nameplates. Both in the real and virtual worlds.
Case in point. Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media has a very big digital home he likes to call “imagination land.” There, all of his CGI creations – some better, some far worse – dwell around, happily ever after. But he does have his favorites, of course.
And one can easily read between the lines of him being the proud owner of a burgundy 1986 Buick Regal T-Type. Naturally, we can all understand that he is a G-body enthusiast, right? Thus, we really should not be amazed that he keeps coming back to members of the series.
Not long ago, the pixel master gave us a quartet of revivals, depicting modern digital forms for the Pontiac Grand Prix, H/O Oldsmobile Cutlass, Buick Regal T-Type, as well as the Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport. Now, there is reason to believe his merry band of virtual G-bodies would quickly welcome another member into the fold.
So, after giving us a quirky Fox Body Mustang Hatchback muscle car to follow the digital footsteps of a way cooler GMC Canyon-based Jimmy, he is back with a modern-day, turbocharged Buick Grand National. There is a point to be made, though. The author considers this as a “fail,” and promises to keep trying. We are inclined to agree, as something is amiss.
Even most of his fans think it would need additional touches of inspiration before it gets the virtual hall pass. But not because of the overall design. Instead, people were flabbergasted because they were unable to pinpoint the exact sources of inspiration. Still, there was one thing that garnered unanimous praise. And that would be the modernized take on the classic WE4 Turbo-T wheels!
