Reborn Lambo Islero Becomes a 4x4 Radical, Morphs Into Futuristic Baja Truck

Back in 1968, Lamborghini had a double 2+2 grand tourer premiere at the Geneva Auto Show. There, it unveiled a radical (for the times) Espada and a more traditional Islero take on the same matters.
However, do have a look at the production years and total unit count to easily see which one became more successful. Lambo’s Espada lived for an entire decade (1968 to 1978) and sold in more than 1,200 examples. Meanwhile, the Islero counterpart had a much shorter lifespan (1968 and 1969) and is now a major collectible with just 225 units across the board.
Naturally, both models are important benchmarks along the evolution tree of Lamborghini’s famous heart and soul, the naturally aspirated V12 engine. Alas, we have no idea if there are 12 cylinders or less inside this reborn Lamborghini Islero. And this is because, unfortunately, there is no way to peek under the hood. Also, there may not be a hood to virtually speak of.
Sure, when imagination runs rampant, anything is possible. Although, in most cases, it is merely wishful thinking. Such are the usual ways of London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid. Better known as al.yasid on social media, he is never afraid of stirring up the frying 4x4 Baja truck pan with a futuristic digital concept. Even if it bears the Lamborghini mark...
Well, consider this. His previous design involved an older Honda Civic hatchback transformed into a rad Hot Hatch pocket rocket with VW Golf GTI vibes and outrageous design traits. Such as the “longhorn-type” front pipe, or the Porsche engine tucked in the back, just to mention a couple!
Thus, his fans will probably not be incredibly surprised that he decided a modern reinvention of the classic Lambo Islero would do well to morph into a futuristic-looking Baja Trophy Truck! Well, that sure beats that CGI idea where a reborn Lambo Espada would be a four-door that takes the next Sian step into full EV territory.
Naturally, both models are important benchmarks along the evolution tree of Lamborghini’s famous heart and soul, the naturally aspirated V12 engine. Alas, we have no idea if there are 12 cylinders or less inside this reborn Lamborghini Islero. And this is because, unfortunately, there is no way to peek under the hood. Also, there may not be a hood to virtually speak of.
Sure, when imagination runs rampant, anything is possible. Although, in most cases, it is merely wishful thinking. Such are the usual ways of London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid. Better known as al.yasid on social media, he is never afraid of stirring up the frying 4x4 Baja truck pan with a futuristic digital concept. Even if it bears the Lamborghini mark...
Well, consider this. His previous design involved an older Honda Civic hatchback transformed into a rad Hot Hatch pocket rocket with VW Golf GTI vibes and outrageous design traits. Such as the “longhorn-type” front pipe, or the Porsche engine tucked in the back, just to mention a couple!
Thus, his fans will probably not be incredibly surprised that he decided a modern reinvention of the classic Lambo Islero would do well to morph into a futuristic-looking Baja Trophy Truck! Well, that sure beats that CGI idea where a reborn Lambo Espada would be a four-door that takes the next Sian step into full EV territory.