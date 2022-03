Future Kia Telluride EV Pickup Truck Digitally Steals R1T Mojo Away From Rivian

EV

Both Hyundai and Kia recently announced an extremely ambitious set of zero-emission goals . The former will strive to introduce 17 newmodels by 2030. And also sell up to 1.87 million EVs, per year, by that time. The latter, meanwhile, is a bit tamer. But not by much, judging by its proposed 14 new EV model arrivals. Or that it plans to deliver up to 1.2 million EVs.Naturally, that means both are going to attack a lot of new segments. For Kia, that also includes the brewing EV pickup truck market . So, it is going to clash with a lot of foes, actually. Such as the reinvented GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T new EV kid on the block, or the already unveiled Detroit behemoths.Those would naturally be the Ford F-150 Lightning and the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. Not to mention there are more to come. Including a zero-emission GMC Sierra, as well as Stellantis’ take on the Ram EV pickup truck. That is going to be a highly crowded EV battlefield. No worries, though, because pixel masters always have solutions for everything.Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has taken double notice of Kia's decision to plunge into a new EV segment. Case in point. He first decided to try and find a relief spot. By mixing the Tucson-based Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup truck with zero emissions. And coming up in the process with the Kia EV6 pickup truck that would probably spite any hybrid Ford Maverick out there.But that was not all, as his EV6-related post was not alone. The ardent Behance digital author has also come up with a larger Kia pickup truck that will presumably join the EV party by 2030. That would be the all-new, unofficial Kia Telluride battery-powered truck. And it sure does not look like the spied Telluride we have seen visiting Europe as a prototype tourist That would only be natural. Since the CGI expert opted for a little “digitally stab you in the back” trick . And he produced the unofficial Kia Telluride EV truck with help from an unsuspecting Rivian R1T. Well, that’s beyond mere wishful thinking. If this were ever real, it would involve a huge scandal and copyright lawsuit.But it is not, so no harm is done. Especially since the author made sure to mention the source of inspiration in the joint EV6-Telluride post embedded below.