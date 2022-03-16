Future Kia Telluride EV Pickup Truck Digitally Steals R1T Mojo Away From Rivian

Just like its Hyundai Palisade sibling from another group mother, the 2023 Kia Telluride is currently getting ready for a nip and tuck. A subtle one, probably. So, why are we looking at an EV pickup truck instead of a mid-size crossover SUV?
Both Hyundai and Kia recently announced an extremely ambitious set of zero-emission goals. The former will strive to introduce 17 new EV models by 2030. And also sell up to 1.87 million EVs, per year, by that time. The latter, meanwhile, is a bit tamer. But not by much, judging by its proposed 14 new EV model arrivals. Or that it plans to deliver up to 1.2 million EVs.
Naturally, that means both are going to attack a lot of new segments. For Kia, that also includes the brewing EV pickup truck market. So, it is going to clash with a lot of foes, actually. Such as the reinvented GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T new EV kid on the block, or the already unveiled Detroit behemoths.
Those would naturally be the Ford F-150 Lightning and the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. Not to mention there are more to come. Including a zero-emission GMC Sierra, as well as Stellantis’ take on the Ram EV pickup truck. That is going to be a highly crowded EV battlefield. No worries, though, because pixel masters always have solutions for everything.
Kia EV6 pickup truck that would probably spite any hybrid Ford Maverick out there.
But that was not all, as his EV6-related post was not alone. The ardent Behance digital author has also come up with a larger Kia pickup truck that will presumably join the EV party by 2030. That would be the all-new, unofficial Kia Telluride battery-powered truck. And it sure does not look like the spied Telluride we have seen visiting Europe as a prototype tourist.
That would only be natural. Since the CGI expert opted for a little “digitally stab you in the back” trick. And he produced the unofficial Kia Telluride EV truck with help from an unsuspecting Rivian R1T. Well, that’s beyond mere wishful thinking. If this were ever real, it would involve a huge scandal and copyright lawsuit.
But it is not, so no harm is done. Especially since the author made sure to mention the source of inspiration in the joint EV6-Telluride post embedded below.
