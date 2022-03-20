autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR With 428ci Cobra Jet V8 Is a God Tier Collectible

Home > News > Classics
20 Mar 2022, 13:30 UTC ·
If you’re in the market for a late 60s Mustang and you’ll stop at nothing to find something truly special, we may have just found the car for you. It’s a 1968 Shelby GT500KR model, one of 1,053 ‘King of the Road’ fastbacks built during a short two-month production run that year.
1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off 24 photos
1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR getting auctioned off
This car was built at Ford’s Metuchen plant in New Jersey, and it’s also one of just 38 Raven Black fastbacks with white stripes, equipped with an automatic transmission. It was reportedly refurbished back in 2009, undergoing repair work to the driver-side lower quarter panel, as per its Bring a Trailer ad.

Key exterior elements include the fiberglass hood with a functional ram air scoop, grille-mounted driving lights, chrome bumpers and trim, air scoops on the sail panels and rear fenders, a Cobra Jet fuel cap, Cobra Jet fender badges, a rear spoiler, sequential taillights and a set of ten-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels with Shelby center caps.

Since this is a GT500, you can also expect it to have an upgraded suspension, consisting of a front anti-roll bar and heavy-duty front coil springs and rear leaf springs. This Mustang also boasts power steering, to go with the power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drums.

Inside, you’ll find black vinyl front bucket seats and the Sport Deck rear seat, both with Comfortweave inserts. Other highlights include the woodgrain dashboard trim, although you can also find this material on the steering wheel, console and door panels. Then there’s the roll bar, a Tilt-away steering column, AM radio, Cobra Jet dash badge, GT500-branded floor mats, plus the Visibility Group (under-dash courtesy lights, glovebox illumination, trunk illumination).

As for the engine, it’s a 428ci Cobra Jet V8, featuring a Holley four-barrel carburetor and a factory output of 335 hp and 440 lb-ft (596 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission and a 3.50:1 Traction-Lok differential.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

classics auction used Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Shelby shelby mustang gt500kr
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories