Porsche 911 Carrera Drags Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Someone Gets Roasted

Both Porsche’s 911 and Ford’s Mustang are legends of their own. Usually, they are not easily comparable. However, the beauty of quarter-mile racing is that opposites sometimes attract...
Unbelievably, there are eerie similarities between Porsche’s legendary 911 and Ford’s iconic pony/muscle car. Both originally entered production back in 1964. They have an outstanding motorsport reputation. And they are both quick as different levels of hell, depending on the version.
Alas, even the feisty Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with its 760 horsepower usually does not get close to beating a contemporary Porsche 911 Turbo S. However, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube brings us meaty action of the U.S. versus Import variety. From Orland Speed World Dragway (Orlando, Florida), and in a slightly different 911 vs. GT500 form.
This time around, the black Shelby featured in the latest video embedded below (as of February 16th, 2022) is facing a “regular” Porsche 911 Carrera. We have no information regarding the exact model – it may or may not be a 991 Carrera 4S – so there were no bets made before seeing the outcome of the hostilities.
But this quick skirmish clearly shows the value of an excellent driver when powertrains are potentially on the same level of the playing field. And the battle is also one to keep everyone breathless for the entire duration of the pass. Luckily, these were short passes of the below 11-second variety.
In the end, it seems that everything boiled down to which driver had the quickest reaction time. Hint, one of them registered a 1.69s RT, and the other had a close (but not close enough) 1.75s RT. Then, at the end of the runway, the scoreboards registered a flat 10.7s pass for the mighty Porsche 911 against an incredible 10.76s close call from the GT500! That was certainly one for ages...
Alas, even the feisty Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with its 760 horsepower usually does not get close to beating a contemporary Porsche 911 Turbo S. However, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube brings us meaty action of the U.S. versus Import variety. From Orland Speed World Dragway (Orlando, Florida), and in a slightly different 911 vs. GT500 form.
This time around, the black Shelby featured in the latest video embedded below (as of February 16th, 2022) is facing a “regular” Porsche 911 Carrera. We have no information regarding the exact model – it may or may not be a 991 Carrera 4S – so there were no bets made before seeing the outcome of the hostilities.
But this quick skirmish clearly shows the value of an excellent driver when powertrains are potentially on the same level of the playing field. And the battle is also one to keep everyone breathless for the entire duration of the pass. Luckily, these were short passes of the below 11-second variety.
In the end, it seems that everything boiled down to which driver had the quickest reaction time. Hint, one of them registered a 1.69s RT, and the other had a close (but not close enough) 1.75s RT. Then, at the end of the runway, the scoreboards registered a flat 10.7s pass for the mighty Porsche 911 against an incredible 10.76s close call from the GT500! That was certainly one for ages...