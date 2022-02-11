Turbo 1963 Milk Truck Drags Chevy Camaro, Someone Gets Thoroughly Embarrassed

People love straight-line quarter-mile dragstrip racing so much because – unlike other forms of motorsport – unique ideas have the same chance at recognition as traditional ones. Case in point, here is a feisty yet derelict milk truck.
We can also extend the line of thought into praising folks who are not just passionate about what they do in general and motorsport in particular. And they merit recognition because many of them decide to take matters into their own hands. Some do not even care what they tinker with if it is capable of racing.
This 1963 patina milk truck drag racer has it all: a loving owner, vintage/derelict looks, as well as the capable powertrain needed to produce quick wheelstands and even win quarter-mile races! And because it is not hard to recognize its rust, along with the “Dairy, Seymour” imprints on the side, we reckon this is the same unique ride we checked out late last year in action at Byron Dragway in Byron, Illinois.
Back then, the description flaunted the use of a massive, forced induction 496ci BBC (big-block Chevy). Complete with eBay-acquired 74mm turbochargers, as well as Turbo 400 from Gear Vendors, with overdrive! Well, either the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is misinformed, or the truck got another swap to a ubiquitous turbo LS setup in the meantime.
Anything is possible in the beautiful world of drag racing, so let us focus on the action at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida. Home of the prestigious NHRA Gatornationals since 1970, the dragstrip is currently a host for the cool Sick Week of 2022 (February 6th through 11th). During day three of the event, we also witnessed the unnatural occurrence of a race between the stunningly derelict milk truck and a fourth-generation Chevy Camaro.
Sure, it’s not a series at its prime, but the almost contemporary ‘Maro should have had no problem besting this huge rust box! Well, guess what, remember that one should always expect the unexpected? So, we bet someone got thoroughly embarrassed when this original 1963 Divco Milk truck snatched victory with a 12.17s to 12.81s result...
