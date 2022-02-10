TT V6 Ford Fusion Sport Drag Races NA V6 Dodge Charger, Forced Induction Wins

Discontinued in 2020, the Fusion was offered with multiple four-cylinder options, as a hybrid, and as a PHEV. Only the Sport model rocks a V6, namely the first-generation 2.7L Nano introduced by the F-150 pickup.
Launched in 2016 for MY17 with a sticker price of $33,475 excluding the destination charge, the Fusion Sport cranks out a stout 325 ponies and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) at 3,500 revolutions per minute. Not bad for this kind of displacement, more so if you remember how much this car weighs.
Distributed 60 percent up front (because it’s an FWD platform), 3,982 pounds (1,806 kilograms) is the curb weight quoted by the Ford Motor Company.
Fitted with AWD just like the Dodge Charger in the featured video, the Fusion Sport has the upper hand from a dig and a roll because it’s lighter and the Pentastar V6 is a bit underwhelming. Naturally aspirated, the 3.6L motor boasts multi-port fuel injection instead of direct injection.
It's also worth mentioning the all-wheel-driven Charger is porkier still due to its antiquated chassis. The LX platform premiered in 2004 in the 2005 Chrysler 300 and Dodge Magnum with componentry derived from the E-Class and S-Class of that era. It’s that old, yeah. But contrary to popular belief, the LX and its derivatives aren’t made of completely old bones.
Alas, the six-cylinder Dodge Charger has to settle for second place in every race against Ford’s discontinued Fusion Sport. It’s a bit of a shame given the legacy of the Charger nameplate, yet we shouldn’t forget that Dodge also offers three HEMI options: the 5.7L, 6.4L, and 6.2L Hellcat.
Going forward, Chrysler will replace the LX with the STLA Large that’s named this way after Stellantis and the segments it covers. This all-electric vehicle architecture will be joined by the STLA Medium, STLA Small, and the STLA Frame for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles alike.
