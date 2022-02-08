Dodge Charger Hellcat Drags Challenger, Record Trackhawk, F-150, and Smokes All

Avid dragstrip aficionados know very well that aftermarket prowess has gone up to unprecedented levels over the past years. Interestingly, it seems that it was helped by the OEM situation more than anyone thinks.
Basically, the longer an automaker keeps a vehicle in production, the more time aftermarket gurus have to cook up additional modifications. The shorter a generational lifespan becomes, the harder it is to try and keep pace. Case in point. Mopar fans know very well they cannot go wrong with a Dodge. Or two.
We have been watching the features from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube for quite a while by now. Very few to none of them had a “Wow!” in the title. Well, the drought ends with the latest video (as of February 8th, 2022) embedded below, depicting another set of feisty battles at Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida).
The protagonist is a white Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which seems quite unsuspecting (save for the race wheels/tires) during the solo outing. However, we all know that initial appearances can easily be deceiving, especially given the 9.15s pass at 144 mph (232 kph). And do not worry, it gets even better with each run!
So, the first skirmish sees the white Charger line up with a darker Challenger sibling from the 0:33 mark. Brotherly Mopar rivalry is always great when it unfolds safely at the strip. So, everyone was impressed with both. Alas, there can be only one, hence the 9.08s victory for the Charger, against the Challenger’s impressive 9.41s pass.
Next up comes the wow factor, most likely. From the one-minute mark, the Charger fights a camouflaged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk built in Canada by Sinister Performance, according to a subsequent explanation card. The skirmish ended with another schooling from the Charger: a flawless nine-second victory against a 9.2s pass. One that allegedly re-set the Canadian quarter-mile record for Trackhawks!
Last but not least, from the 1:35 mark, it was time for a little Blue Oval whooping. So, an F-150 owner thought it had what it takes to beat the Charger knight. Yep, he/she was severely wrong. Hence, the mind-bending 8.86s pass against an “it’s not even close” 9.38s run...
