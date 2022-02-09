Sleeper, Turbo Volvo Station Wagon Drags Pro Mod Camaro, Someone Gets Smoked

Anyone with love for quarter-mile dragstrip action and residing around Florida or Georgia knows it is high time for great brawls. It is all thanks to five days of drag-and-drive competition, courtesy of Sick Week 2022.
According to Sick Mag, no less than “350 of America’s quickest street cars” have been assembled for almost a full week (between February 6th and 11th) of on and off-track friendly rivalry. As well as cruising (from Florida springs to museums, from swamp to the beach, they say) and cool pit shows.
Day one saw the battles take place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. And we already have a very cool highlight to display, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. He clearly decided to kick off the frenzy in a noticeably big way. Well, sort of, since the actual ETs were ridiculously small...
Anyway, over in the left lane sat Mikael’s derelict-looking Turbo station wagon. Anyone familiar with big-time drag events from last year probably heard of his 200-series Volvo estate sleeper. It is a build for the ages and one that constantly impresses. When we first saw it, the team was “struggling” with low 7-second times!
Then, it was all a matter of fine-tuning as it finally dipped into six-second glory! And it never left the bracket, it seems. After all, the driver dared to go head-to-head with Tom Bailey’s Turbo Pro Mod Chevy Camaro. One that is dubbed “Sick Seconds” for a reason. Hint: not just to match the Sick Week 2022 nameplate.
Alas, this time around, it is not the underdog that prevails. Although, given this Volvo’s established reputation, one must wonder if that ride even fits the category anymore. Anyway, both cars put out a marvelous quarter-mile show, and the victory is of lesser importance (to us, not them) against the audacity of these people to hit speeds of well over 200 mph (321 kph)…
As for the result, you had better see the quick race for yourself to understand how it all happened in a 6.26s to 6.89s manner. Smokin’ hot, plus bonus treats in both videos embedded below!
Day one saw the battles take place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. And we already have a very cool highlight to display, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. He clearly decided to kick off the frenzy in a noticeably big way. Well, sort of, since the actual ETs were ridiculously small...
Anyway, over in the left lane sat Mikael’s derelict-looking Turbo station wagon. Anyone familiar with big-time drag events from last year probably heard of his 200-series Volvo estate sleeper. It is a build for the ages and one that constantly impresses. When we first saw it, the team was “struggling” with low 7-second times!
Then, it was all a matter of fine-tuning as it finally dipped into six-second glory! And it never left the bracket, it seems. After all, the driver dared to go head-to-head with Tom Bailey’s Turbo Pro Mod Chevy Camaro. One that is dubbed “Sick Seconds” for a reason. Hint: not just to match the Sick Week 2022 nameplate.
Alas, this time around, it is not the underdog that prevails. Although, given this Volvo’s established reputation, one must wonder if that ride even fits the category anymore. Anyway, both cars put out a marvelous quarter-mile show, and the victory is of lesser importance (to us, not them) against the audacity of these people to hit speeds of well over 200 mph (321 kph)…
As for the result, you had better see the quick race for yourself to understand how it all happened in a 6.26s to 6.89s manner. Smokin’ hot, plus bonus treats in both videos embedded below!