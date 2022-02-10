Turbo LS S2000 Drags Turbo LS 3000GT and Fairmont Wagon, Someone Regrets This

Modified Honda and Mitsubishi cars are usually a JDM tuning affair. But not always. Especially when it comes to fast quarter-mile action at the dragstrip. So, we are not that surprised to see an S2000 and 3000GT duke it... American style.
These days, anyone with a big love for quarter-mile dragstrip action and other car-related stuff better chime in on the Sick Week 2022 “party.” It is a big one, gathering no less than “350 of America’s quickest street cars” across five days of drag-and-drive competition, courtesy of Sick Mag. Additionally, there are numerous other related activities and events. From Florida springs to museums, and from swamps to the beach, apparently.
The frenzy lasts from February 6th through 11th, so there’s still time to enjoy all the shenanigans. Alternatively, numerous outlets are covering all the action from afar. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is continuing to showcase the most interesting features. Along with bonus action, of course, so do check out the second and third videos embedded below.
During day one, at the Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida), there was one moment of apparent JDM greatness. Even though a feisty Honda S2000 and rowdy Mitsubishi 3000GT lined up for Japanese glory, it was all a ruse, and their hearts were decidedly Americana. That is according to the description, which mentions them both with the iconic “turbo LS” setup.
Naturally, we immediately dreamed of one epic brawl and did not leave disappointed. Better watch the quick skirmish for yourself, though. We are not going to spoil the victory laurels. Yet, here are a couple of hints. This is mid-eight-second territory. And one racer also delivered an astonishing recovery...
By the way, do stay with this feature until the very end. The S2000 also has a brawl with a cool, vintage Ford Fairmont. And although this falls into the “it’s not even close” category, it is still a remarkably interesting battle for quarter-mile aficionados. And not only.
