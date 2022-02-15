Twin-Turbo, Demon-Powered Ford Mustang Drags Challenger for Absolute Destruction

They say that it is amazingly easy to defy conventions when gunning for the quick quarter-mile at the dragstrip. Purists had better look away from this one, though. It is seriously contentious.
Some people, yours truly included, have come to appreciate the incredible realm of drag racing simply because one can always expect the unexpected. Even decade-long enthusiasts never dare to claim they have seen everything. This is simply because every time we see a race there is a potential surprise waiting just around the corner. Or, rather, the ET and trap speed.
Case in point. The latest video (embedded below) from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube (as of February 15th, 2022) brings us yet another couple of untamed races that took place at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. And boy, we are in for a surprise, right from the get-go.
The title gives it all away, as the videographer has focused on an S-197 II fifth-generation Ford Mustang that is menacingly dark and also has a bulging hood, along with a couple of holes in it. That was for the new motor assembly to properly breathe through its twin-turbo setup. And that is no Coyote dwelling in there...
Instead, the owner went on and swapped it for a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s assembly! That is sure to cause a ruckus among Blue Oval and Mopar purists. Alas, there are going to be few that can argue about the effectiveness of the new powertrain. Especially since it is a seven-second monster now!
There are just a couple of skirmishes in the quick two-minute video. The first brawl is against a fellow FoMoCo representative, a third-generation Fox Body Mustang. The latter is not too shabby at all, but still no match for the Demonized Mustang. So, flawless 7.58s vs. 8.95s victory. Next, from the 1:20 mark came an arguably greater (Dodge) Challenger... and we are going to let you enjoy the absolute destruction that ensued!
