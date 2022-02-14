Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Obviously Beats It

More on this:

1 Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Extended to All Superchargers in the Netherlands

2 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Acceleration Test: Quarter Mile Takes Only 9.8 Seconds

3 Elon Musk Doesn’t Take Tesla’s Boombox Safety Recall Seriously

4 Tesla Denies It Will Build a Factory in Shenyang, Doesn't Refute a Second Plant in China

5 EVs and Hybrids Are Good for the Planet, Not So Much for Your Valentine's Day Date