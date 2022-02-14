Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Obviously Beats It

Once the quickest car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the Aventador SVJ can sure handle. The V12-engined bull also happens to be pretty quick in a straight line despite its automated manual transmission, but as you already know, it’s no match for the quickest vehicle from Tesla.
This episode of “THIS vs PLAID” kicks off with a 1,500-foot drag race. Curiously enough, the Lamborghini digs in better, although I would’ve bet my two cents on the all-electric sedan. Be that as it may, the straight-piped supercar just can’t match the Model S Plaid’s utterly insane acceleration.
In order to level the playing field, Damon Fryer of Daily Driven Exotics got a couple of car lengths as well as the hit for the second race. The zero-emission challenger crosses the 1,000-foot line first, but only just given the two-car-length handicap. The bonus round is a good ol’ roll to the flag, and once again, that glorious Super Veloce Jota has to settle for second place.
As far as technical specifications are concerned, the Lamborghini has only curb weight going for it. 3,600-odd pounds (1,633 kilograms) compared to 4,828 pounds (2,190 kilograms) is a tremendous difference, not gonna lie.
Even though it’s lost every single round, the SVJ is both rarer and more desirable than the Plaid. Even a basic Aventador is considered special, especially now that Lamborghini prepares to retire the V12-engined bull.
Its long-awaited successor doesn’t have a name yet. The Italian automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese did mention a brand-new engine in the guise of a naturally-aspirated V12 along with some kind of hybridization, likely an electric motor driving the front wheels. The due date is sometime in '23.
As for the Model S Plaid, you're looking at $129,990 for the fastest electric vehicle of the mass-produced variety. We all know the Rimac Nevera is the undisputed champion of EVs for the time being. But 150 examples at $2.4 million apiece hardly makes it attainable for Regular Joes and Janes.
This episode of “THIS vs PLAID” kicks off with a 1,500-foot drag race. Curiously enough, the Lamborghini digs in better, although I would’ve bet my two cents on the all-electric sedan. Be that as it may, the straight-piped supercar just can’t match the Model S Plaid’s utterly insane acceleration.
In order to level the playing field, Damon Fryer of Daily Driven Exotics got a couple of car lengths as well as the hit for the second race. The zero-emission challenger crosses the 1,000-foot line first, but only just given the two-car-length handicap. The bonus round is a good ol’ roll to the flag, and once again, that glorious Super Veloce Jota has to settle for second place.
As far as technical specifications are concerned, the Lamborghini has only curb weight going for it. 3,600-odd pounds (1,633 kilograms) compared to 4,828 pounds (2,190 kilograms) is a tremendous difference, not gonna lie.
Even though it’s lost every single round, the SVJ is both rarer and more desirable than the Plaid. Even a basic Aventador is considered special, especially now that Lamborghini prepares to retire the V12-engined bull.
Its long-awaited successor doesn’t have a name yet. The Italian automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese did mention a brand-new engine in the guise of a naturally-aspirated V12 along with some kind of hybridization, likely an electric motor driving the front wheels. The due date is sometime in '23.
As for the Model S Plaid, you're looking at $129,990 for the fastest electric vehicle of the mass-produced variety. We all know the Rimac Nevera is the undisputed champion of EVs for the time being. But 150 examples at $2.4 million apiece hardly makes it attainable for Regular Joes and Janes.