Race Red 2021 Mustang Shelby GT500 Flexes With Carbon Fiber Track Pack

I understand why Ford decided to use the Mustang moniker for its first ever fully electric crossover, the Mach-E. On paper, the latter will rocket to 60 mph, about as quickly as any regular Mustang, and it’s fun to drive too, thanks to a low center of gravity.
However, here’s where some people might disagree with such a bold branding choice. Compared to something like the latest generation Shelby GT500, the Mach-E is nothing short of a snooze-fest. Yes, it’s quick in a straight line, but can you really match one of the world’s greatest muscle cars with a battery electric compact crossover? Unlikely.
The GT500 is Ford’s answer to the likes of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It’s a factory-standard Mustang with a 2.65-liter supercharger strapped to its hand-built 5.2-liter “Predator” V8 engine.
On paper, it should be putting down 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, but some people will tell you it’s even more powerful than advertised, judging by multiple (yet unofficial) dyno tests.
Now, if you’d like to try your luck at landing a 2021 Shelby GT500 via auction, then feast your eyes on this Race Red example (with Oxford White over-the-top stripes), up for grabs through Bring a Trailer. It’s only done 145 miles (233 km) and it’s well specified.
How well, you ask? It cost $105,990 to purchase. To put things into perspective, a brand new 2022 Shelby GT500 retails from $72,900.
Anyway, let’s run through some of its features, starting with the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which adds the front splitter wickers and that massive GT4-style carbon fiber rear wing. While neither the splitter wickers nor the front splitter are installed, they are included in the sale.
Other highlights include the exposed carbon fiber 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, Recaro front seats in ebony leather (with suede inserts), Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, carbon fiber trim, plus the Technology Package. The latter adds a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind spot monitoring and voice-activated navigation.
