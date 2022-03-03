Place Your Bets: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The Shelby GT500 is a serious quarter-mile slayer, but as opposed to many other cars that are fast in a straight line, Ford somehow made this fellow handle as well. The question is, can it outperform the most powerful series-production sedan ever offered by General Motors?
In a nutshell, yes. Edmunds had the chance of testing the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the most powerful Mustang in production today on a course that starts with a hard acceleration section. The drivers then have to brake hard for the handling section. A roll back to the start/finish line seals the deal, and spoiler alert: the Shelby GT500 finishes the race in 31.2 seconds.
The Caddy needs 32.5 seconds, which is pretty impressive given that we’re dealing with a sedan that features a six-speed manual and nearly the same curb weight as the GT500. More specifically, the pictured CT5-V Blackwing tips the scales at 4,152 pounds (make that 1,883 kilograms) compared to 4,168 pounds (1,891 kilograms) for the DCT-equipped muscle car.
In better conditions, Edmunds previously managed to squeeze out 31.4 seconds from the Caddy, which still is two tenths more than the Ford.
Even with a good launch, the Shelby GT500 can’t launch as hard as the Cadillac. But on the straights and in the handling section, it more than makes up for this deficiency. The Mustang pulled 1.11 lateral Gs in the second race compared to a peak of 1.07 lateral Gs for the GM sedan in the first race.
Also worthy of note, Cadillac quotes 668 horsepower from a supercharged V8 with good ol’ pushrods while Ford estimates the Mustang’s DOHC engine at 760 horsepower. But peak torque, on the other hand, favors the CT5-V Blackwing at 659 compared to 625 pound-feet (893 versus 847 Nm).
Going forward, the 6.2-liter LT4 small-block V8 in the Caddy will be used in the Escalade-V performance utility vehicle, whereas the 5.2-liter Predator mill in the GT500 will find its way under the hood of the F-150 Raptor R.
