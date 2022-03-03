2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Now Available To Configure, Prices Start at $31,500

Slightly refreshed for the 2022 model year, the Silverado 1500 is advertised on Chevrolet’s U.S. website from $31,500 before destination charge. No fewer than five configurations are listed by the Golden Bowtie, starting with the work-oriented regular cabin with the standard bed.
The most basic of specifications, dubbed WT, is only available with a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. L3B is the regular production order code for the force-fed mill that belts out 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 rpm.
Although it’s the base trim level, the WT features tow/haul mode, powertrain grade braking, cruise grade braking, a split-bench front seat, 12 tie-down points, Chevy Safety Assist, and a pair of USB ports. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System also needs to be mentioned, along with two-speaker audio, vinyl-wrapped seats, and single-zone climate control.
The remaining four configurations are the regular cab long bed, the double cab standard bed, crew cab short bed, and the crew cab standard bed. On the oily bits front, customers are further offered a 5.3-liter V8, a straight-six turbo diesel with a straight-six layout, as well as a 6.2-liter small block.
The smaller V8 packs 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm) at 4,100 rpm, while the larger option sweetens the deal to 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) at 4,100 rpm. The Silverado 1500 ZR2 off-road trim comes exclusively with the latter. Both V8s are joined by a ten-speed automatic transmission shared with the 3.0-liter turbo diesel. Codenamed LM2, this inline-six engine cranks out 277 horsepower in addition to a 6.2-liter small block-matching 460 pound-feet at 1,500 revolutions per minute.
Not to be confused with the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is manufactured in two locations: Fort Wayne in Indiana and Silao in Mexico. Later on, General Motors intends to commence production at the Oshawa assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.
