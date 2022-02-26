Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races the BMW M5 CS, Passion Fights Precision

The 812 Superfast might not be that new now, but it carries a sweet-sounding V12 and Ferrari prowess. The Italians are once again lining up to race with the Germans that provided for this occasion a 2022 M5 CS with a V8 under the hood. The race reveals something important: tweaked technology might make that all-important small difference.
Mat Watson is at it again. This time he’s bringing us an interesting drag race between a two-door supercar and a four-door high-performance sedan. The 812 Superfast and M5 CS take their place on the strip to compete against other. Things get interesting rather quickly. It's pretty to watch.
We already know BMW’s machine is a great one. It’s showed its true character. The car delivers as promised. But the way it performs versus an Italian counterpart reveals that small improvements will amount to something great, and technology will always find a way to make products or devices that we use better with each iteration.
The 812 Superfast, however, is no slouch. Furthermore, the car racing in this head-to-head is a special edition that has all the carbon fiber that you can option installed. It’s a trim that marks the 70th Anniversary of Ferrari.
Carwow’s host says the car costs £450,000 ($603,044), but after a quick Google search we found one for sale with 1,000 miles on the odometer for £223,000 ($298,842). Even though it was the fastest prancing horse badged vehicle you could’ve bought just a couple of years ago, the value of the car is being brought down by the existence of the 812 Competizione and, surprisingly, by the one’s of the GTS too.
With the M5 CS weighing just 25 kg (55 lb) more than the Ferrari, the race starts, and it shows from the beginning the advantages of having four-wheel drive instead of just rear-wheel drive. Don’t be tricked by the start because the ending of the drag race shows why this Ferrari is so loved by customers and fans. That raging V12 doesn’t allow for a swift blow from the Bavarians.
But what impressed us the most here is the braking power the BMW has and how meticulously well the driving modes were defined. The M5 CS truly has potential of being a daily driver and a racer – a all-in-one car. That being said, the Ferrari still represent heritage and passion like no other. Customers will decide what they want in the end.
We already know BMW’s machine is a great one. It’s showed its true character. The car delivers as promised. But the way it performs versus an Italian counterpart reveals that small improvements will amount to something great, and technology will always find a way to make products or devices that we use better with each iteration.
The 812 Superfast, however, is no slouch. Furthermore, the car racing in this head-to-head is a special edition that has all the carbon fiber that you can option installed. It’s a trim that marks the 70th Anniversary of Ferrari.
Carwow’s host says the car costs £450,000 ($603,044), but after a quick Google search we found one for sale with 1,000 miles on the odometer for £223,000 ($298,842). Even though it was the fastest prancing horse badged vehicle you could’ve bought just a couple of years ago, the value of the car is being brought down by the existence of the 812 Competizione and, surprisingly, by the one’s of the GTS too.
With the M5 CS weighing just 25 kg (55 lb) more than the Ferrari, the race starts, and it shows from the beginning the advantages of having four-wheel drive instead of just rear-wheel drive. Don’t be tricked by the start because the ending of the drag race shows why this Ferrari is so loved by customers and fans. That raging V12 doesn’t allow for a swift blow from the Bavarians.
But what impressed us the most here is the braking power the BMW has and how meticulously well the driving modes were defined. The M5 CS truly has potential of being a daily driver and a racer – a all-in-one car. That being said, the Ferrari still represent heritage and passion like no other. Customers will decide what they want in the end.