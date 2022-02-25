Fresh Nissan GT-R Drags Whipple F-150, R8, and Mighty Plaid, Godzilla Eats All

It may be old (R35 was unveiled in 2007). And many people might call it obsolete in the face of rising EV threats. But there are many reasons why people have embraced the “Godzilla” nickname for Nissan’s GT-R.
Over the years (since 1969), no less than six generations of high-performance sports cars have been graced with the GT-R nameplate. And even though Nissan’s R35 iteration lost the Skyline connection, that does not mean it became any less feisty.
Quite on the contrary, some might say. Especially when the goodies are touched by the magical wand of the aftermarket realm. Case in point, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube gives us more nightly Bradenton Motorsports Park action with a side of fresh lime. Err, we mean with a Nissan GT-R focus.
Looking as crisp as recently squeezed lemonade, this intense green Nissan GT-R came to Bradenton, Florida, with the clear intention of achieving quarter-mile glory. And it sure did, against a trio of opponents that allowed it to express its aftermarket feelings in reversed geometrical progression in the video embedded below (posted on February 24th, 2022).
First came a Whipple supercharged Ford F-150 pickup truck. Alas, the enhancements did not matter too much. This Nissan GT-R is an absolute blast when off the mark, both figuratively and literally. So, the gap became massively obvious from the first yards and only grew bigger. Hence, the 8.43s victory against a feeble 11.24s pass.
We all know that Tesla’s Model S Plaid represents the future of stock EV drag racing. However, it can only do so much against an aftermarket superhero. As such, zero-emission fans had better look away from this one. It was a clear case of 8.52s victory against Plaid’s 9.41s run from the 0:52 mark.
Last but certainly not least came the second dark menace (at 1:12) in the form of a feisty Audi R8. The JDM versus Euro battle was the closest one of the night. Also, the fastest one. The results speak for themselves. So, an 8.37s pass at 164 mph (264 kph) for the fresh GT-R and an 8.58s result at 172 mph (277 kph) for its German opponent.
