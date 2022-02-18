Nissan Skyline R-33 GT-R V-Spec Failed to Sell After Unlucky Number of Bids

More on this:

1 YouTuber Checks Out Hidden Barn in Alabama Straight Out of the Fast and the Furious

2 Nissan RB26DETT: The Skyline GT-R’s Legendary Turbocharged Inline-Six

3 Purple Nissan GT-R Is So Cool It Deserves Its Own Song

4 Watch 1,000-HP Nissan GT-R R32 Cause a Racket at Over 186 MPH on the Autobahn

5 World’s Quickest Nissan GT-R Goes Drag Racing, and It’s a Must-See Video