Jeep Trackhawk Drags Tesla Model 3, Nitrous Charger for Absolute Destruction

Sometimes, quarter-mile skirmishes are a beautiful, mysterious bliss. That is when you know nothing of the possible mods hiding under the (apparently) stock configuration. However, that is not the case here.
We always love the entertainment factor of the “expect the unexpected” motif. But for those who would very much prefer to know a little more about the odds, here is one of the most recent videos (as of February 22nd, 2022) from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
The videographer managed to grab a few details about the dragstrip hero featured in the video embedded below. According to the on- and off-screen descriptions, the darkly menacing Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is nicknamed “H3LLHAWK.” And it is for particularly good, obvious reasons, as TNA Motorsports built this monster with a 422ci stroker engine and nitrous assistance.
That means both of its competitors are probably in for a world of quarter-mile hurt. But let us not spoil the outcome in advance. The action takes place during the night at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, so do excuse the grainy quality of the footage and the occasional focus desync.
Alas, we can still easily enjoy the action even under duress. First up on the prepped tarmac was an equally black Tesla Model 3. Electric vehicle fans who think that any Tesla EV is a quarter-mile bomb now had better look away. Simply because the Trackhawk gives a little ICE lesson of what the aftermarket world can achieve: 9.66s versus an 11.7s pass.
And that was with no nitrous support, according to the description. Next up, from the 0:55 mark, a Dodge Charger 392 (also on nitrous) probably made up for a menacing challenge. So, the Trackhawk uses just a little bit of nitrous on its own. It was enough to again secure a flawless victory, hence the 9.55s vs. 10.75s result. It seems the Trackhawk is still king of SUVs, after all...
