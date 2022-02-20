2018 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Can’t Wait to Show You What It Can Do With 755 HP

In the world of fast pickup trucks, the Shelby F-150 Super Snake is king. Not even the mighty Ram TRX can match this supercharged F-150 when the hammer gets dropped. Nowadays, a brand-new Super Snake truck will run you upwards of $93,000, and if you go for the Sport variant, you’ll be able to hit 60 mph in just 3.45 seconds thanks to its 770 hp.

34 photos