2018 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Can’t Wait to Show You What It Can Do With 755 HP

In the world of fast pickup trucks, the Shelby F-150 Super Snake is king. Not even the mighty Ram TRX can match this supercharged F-150 when the hammer gets dropped. Nowadays, a brand-new Super Snake truck will run you upwards of $93,000, and if you go for the Sport variant, you’ll be able to hit 60 mph in just 3.45 seconds thanks to its 770 hp.
The thing is you don’t need the latest model in order to put various sports cars and muscle cars to shame. Take this 2018 truck for example, which is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer.
It has a predominantly black exterior with gray stripes, dual hood scoops, mesh grille inserts, fender vents plus all the necessary Shelby badges and graphics that point to this being anything but a factory-standard F-150 workhorse. It also comes with black 22-inch wheels, Shelby-branded red calipers and a tuned suspension, which is obviously a must for a performance-oriented vehicle.
Inside, you’ll find heated and cooled power-adjustable front bucket seats, a heated rear bench, carbon fiber trim accents (dashboard, center console, door panels, steering wheel), some red contrast stitching, Super Snake embroidery and convenience features such as cruise control or automatic climate control.
As for the fire breathing monster hidden underneath the hood, it’s a 5.0-liter V8 engine to which Shelby added a Whipple supercharger, carbon fiber air intake tube, high-performance billet throttle body, custom exhaust and quite a few other handy bits. All those mods result in a maximum output of 755 horsepower, with everything going to all four corners via Ford’s ten-speed automatic gearbox.
While this is by no means a brand-new truck, it also doesn’t have that many miles on it, with the odometer indicating just 4,900 miles (7,885 km). Barring any hidden mechanical issues, this pickup should still drive like new.
