Shelby F-150 Super Snake Rides on Forgiato 26s Like There's No 775-HP Tomorrow

As far as crazy performance trucks go, the current OEM golden standard is Ram’s 1500 TRX. However, when heritage is involved, then one really needs to play the Shelby tuning card.
There is no shortage of high-performance pickup trucks on the market right now. Most of them, from Raptors to TRXs, go for dune-bashing and/or rock-crawling capabilities. But when street tuners get involved, Shelby American is definitely among the leaders of the pack. And it is all thanks to a certain flamboyant build.
Well, Shelby does give people ample choice. One can go from top to bottom with the likes of Shelby’s F-150, Shelby Raptor, or the F-250 Super Baja. But let us face it, the one everyone wants in the driveway or tucked inside an air-conditioned garage is the Super Snake. Either as the Sport or the regular F-150 Super Snake. It does not matter when you can have up to 775 horsepower at your disposal.
Still, at one point, someone needs to choose. And the good folks over at Bell, California-based Ballerz Inc. went for the additional cabin space provided by the “standard” Super Snake. One that also has a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood, which jumped from 400 hp (stock) to no less than 775 hp in upgraded, supercharged form.
Frankly, with all the aerodynamic bits and pieces in place, this muscle car-rivaling performance truck gives ample Stormtrooper vibes. Luckily for it, we cannot bring a few puns into the menacing fold because the Super Snake has been dressed up in a subtle silver/gray-and-black attire. The stripes also bode well for the custom upgrade made by the aftermarket shop. And it naturally attracted the attention of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs.
Probably just to make sure the street credentials are self-explanatory from now on, the F-150 Super Snake rides on a blacked-out set of 26-inch Twisted Maglia-M Forgiato wheels. And it comes complete with XL floating caps. Because when you are going into town like that, you also need to show off properly when arriving at a custom vehicle party...
