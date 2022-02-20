Cost-Effective Black Eagle 50H Is Touted as the First Hybrid-Powered Unmanned Helicopter

Israel-based company Steadicopter has gained a reputation for its Black Eagle line of RUAVs (rotary unmanned aerial vehicles) and that family is getting a new member. The manufacturer calls it the first hybrid-powered unmanned helicopter and it brings some neat features to the table.
RUAVs are relatively new in the aviation industry because it’s been quite a challenging task to succeed in remotely controlling and monitoring a helicopter. The reason why is that its aerodynamics make it a more unstable platform than fixed-wing airplanes.
But more and more manufacturers start to focus their attention on RUAVs, aware of the benefits they offer. With their VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) capability, they don’t require a runway to lift off and land, they can hover and access narrow spaces and areas where airplanes can’t get to, and they are easier to track and monitor.
Steadicopter’s Black Eagle 50H is the latest RUAV developed by the Israel-based company. It’s a high-performance aircraft designed with operational flexibility in mind, and can be used for a variety of applications: search and rescue, naval missions, gas & oil rigs, and more. The manufacturer describes it as an all-weather and multi-mission aircraft, capable of operating at temperatures between -20 and +50 degrees C (-4 to 122 F). It is also cost-effective and low-maintenance.
Measuring 3,100 mm (122”) in length and with a main rotor diameter of 2,800 mm (110”), the 50H has a payload capacity of 26 lb. (12 kg). It combines the best features of the electric Steadicopter 50E and the gas-powered 50 models. The Black Eagle 50H comes with a hybrid engine and propulsion system that allow it to reach a top speed of 70 knots (126 kph), while its cruising speed is 45 knots (81 kph).
Steadicopter’s hybrid RUAV has an impressive endurance of up to five hours, surpassing a lot of competitors in its class, and boasts a range of up to 150 km (93 miles). It has a service ceiling of 16,500 ft (5,029 m).
There’s no information on the aircraft’s price or availability on the website, but Steadicopter does encourage potential customers to contact the company for more details. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the 50H in the video below.
