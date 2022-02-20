Cost-Effective Black Eagle 50H Is Touted as the First Hybrid-Powered Unmanned Helicopter

More on this:

1 HUUVER Hybrid Drone Is a Flexible Machine Made for Both the Sky and the Ground

2 Natilus Announces $6 Billion in Purchase Commitments for Its Autonomous Cargo Aircraft

3 Hybrid Chinese Aircraft Soars to the Skies With First Passenger on Board

4 World's Most Fuel-Efficient Unmanned Cargo Airplane Can Carry 770 Lb for Over 1,500 Miles

5 Unmanned Helicopter Can Fly for 4 Hours and Carry 65 Kilos No Matter the Weather