2022 Ford F-150 Engine Dilemma: Throaty V8 Muscle or Twin-Turbo V6 EcoBoost Torque?

The Ford F-150 is America’s top-selling U.S. truck, consistently serving oil barons and wealthy ranch owners for 14 generations. But for the first time, F-150 lovers have to choose between two options: the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and the twin-turbo 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6. Purists argue trucks need to have that rich deep V8 rumble, but on the other hand, the Eco-boost V6 trim offers more power and low-end performance. Brian of Bros FOURR Speed had the chance to compare the F-150 XLT V8 against the V6 EcoBoost.
America has always been about big displacements and throaty exhausts, and for truck lovers, a smaller, torquer variation is out of the question. For that reason, the twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 version of the F-150 isn’t as popular as the V8 model.
The EcoBoost comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that pumps out 400 HP and 677 Nm of torque, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The V8, on the other hand, comes with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, or the legendary Coyote known from the 5.0-liter Mustang GT. It cranks out 400 HP and 542 Nm of torque and is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
The EcoBoost variant might come with a V6, but it makes 90 Nm of torque more than the V8. It will also do 0 to 62 mph in 5.4-seconds compared to the V8’s 6.2-seconds.
But truck lovers don’t pick out these machines for speed and performance. Trucks are about practicality, endurance, and hauling capability, and on that front, the V8 has the upper hand. It has a towing capacity of 13,000 pounds depending on the equipment compared to the V6’s 10,000 pounds capability. Let’s not forget the V8 is the base model, while the V6 EcoBoost is a $600 option.
The V6 gets 17 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway, while the V8 gets 16 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.
You’ll love the V8’s exhaust note behind the wheel. The EcoBoost might be smoother, comfortable, and quieter to drive, but it’s much more engaging. The turbos spool up on the low end, making it a fun truck to drive.
So, torquey performance or brute throaty V8 notes? Brian thinks the V6 EcoBoost is better, and I believe he is right. The V6 variant offers the chance to tune to desired power levels, and while it’s only one mpg more efficient, it peppier, and offers a more thrilling driving experience.
