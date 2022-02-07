Sleeper Ford F-150 Drags Caddy CTS-V Coupe, Proves It's No Regular Cab After All

Blue Oval’s F-Series has had unequivocal domination of America’s new-vehicle market since way back in 1981. The pickup segment fell under its rule even faster since 1977. But there are still some resistance strongholds.
Fourteenth generations have gone past the star hero of the lineup, the F-150 nameplate, along with its F-100 ancestor.And FoMoCo has already surpassed the incredible 40 million vehicle mark across all models overall. Those are impressive figures. Yet, some people will only have eyes for the lowest numbers.
Those would be folk that only live and dream a quarter-mile at a time, to slightly paraphrase one famous Hollywood character. And no one can deny that even today, Ford’s F-Series is seen as more of an outsider at the dragstrip rather than a traditional contender. After all, trucks are made for haulin’, and coupes are for brawlin’, right?
Well, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is back with some interesting Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida) action between two major opposing forces. Read this any way you want. As Ford vs. GM, as mainstream fights luxury, but most of all, peruse this as an epic truck versus performance coupe fight. One that is going to leave some bruised purist egos.
In the left lane of the latest video from DRACS (as of February 7th, 2022) embedded below, sits a mighty-menacing force. Any of three generations of Cadillac’s CTS-V series is known as a force to be reckoned with, especially after some aftermarket massaging before unleashing its pushrod OHV V8 engine wrath at the tracks.
Even better, we have a coupe representing team GM, something that you rarely see anymore today. The opposing lane has an equally black Ford F-150 Regular Cab looking almost like a sleeper. Especially given its (well, it is the best word to describe it) regular appearance. Still, a couple of hints would show connoisseurs that something is amiss.
One would be the skinny set of front tires. The other would be the beefy set of rear tires! And what do you know, this brawl showed a surprising win from the Ford truck, with a 10.37s pass against the opponent’s 10.57s run. Clearly, not a Regular Cab, after all!
Those would be folk that only live and dream a quarter-mile at a time, to slightly paraphrase one famous Hollywood character. And no one can deny that even today, Ford’s F-Series is seen as more of an outsider at the dragstrip rather than a traditional contender. After all, trucks are made for haulin’, and coupes are for brawlin’, right?
Well, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is back with some interesting Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida) action between two major opposing forces. Read this any way you want. As Ford vs. GM, as mainstream fights luxury, but most of all, peruse this as an epic truck versus performance coupe fight. One that is going to leave some bruised purist egos.
In the left lane of the latest video from DRACS (as of February 7th, 2022) embedded below, sits a mighty-menacing force. Any of three generations of Cadillac’s CTS-V series is known as a force to be reckoned with, especially after some aftermarket massaging before unleashing its pushrod OHV V8 engine wrath at the tracks.
Even better, we have a coupe representing team GM, something that you rarely see anymore today. The opposing lane has an equally black Ford F-150 Regular Cab looking almost like a sleeper. Especially given its (well, it is the best word to describe it) regular appearance. Still, a couple of hints would show connoisseurs that something is amiss.
One would be the skinny set of front tires. The other would be the beefy set of rear tires! And what do you know, this brawl showed a surprising win from the Ford truck, with a 10.37s pass against the opponent’s 10.57s run. Clearly, not a Regular Cab, after all!