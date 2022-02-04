Turbo Caddy CTS-V Drags Turbo Chevy Camaro, One Has No 7-Second GM Mercy

Ever needed a good reason to mourn the departure of the high-performance Cadillac CTS-V? Or is there a solution to Chevy Camaro’s current Challenger and Mustang woes? Well, perhaps this action will give us ideas...
General Motors fans are in for a treat with the latest video (as of February 4th, 2022) from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. This feature (embedded below) from Orlando Speed World Dragway (in Orlando, Florida) gives us a cool sample of GM vs. GM action, complete with turbo wars and aftermarket goodness.
Caddy’s CTS-V has proven repeatedly a major platform for incredible improvements. Hopefully, in time, the luxury American company’s new Caddy CT4-V and CT5-V, along with their respective Blackwing versions, will be able to carry the legacy. If not, at least we can cherish these soon-to-be-legendary builds.
As for Chevy’s Camaro – which is in a world of hurt right now – there's still ample time for redemption. And, perhaps, just a tune or two away from breaking into the sevens. Right now, let us just enjoy these group sibling brawls. They’re more than entertaining.
So, without actually being given too many details in the description, we know that we are dealing with thoroughly modified Caddy CTS-V and Chevy Camaro examples. The turbocharged mention for both. Along with the parachutes strapped to their backs, as well as the enthused comment of a channel’s fan. These are all great hints.
Round one sees the black Caddy CTS-V (with crimson “beauty rings”) line up on the left lane, while the crimson ‘Maro sits on the right. They both thunder away eagerly after the Christmas tree lights up green, and pretty soon, there is an apparent victor. Our suspicions then get confirmed, complete with a much higher trap speed.
After a 7.83s to 8.37s loss against the CTS-V brethren, Chevy’s Camaro switches the lanes for round two of the skirmish. Fairness is the name of the game here, clearly. And night-time action, too. Well, never mind the murky lens; this second brawl is another one for the ages, too. Alas, even as the ‘Maro driver gave it all alongside his ride, the improved 8.16 result still was not enough to ascertain supremacy against the CTS-V's superior 7.84s performance!
