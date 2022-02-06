1,450-HP 3-Way Mitsubishi Drag Race Shows Older Evos Are Still the Best

I've always had a soft spot for the Mitsubishi Evo VI. Of course, a Tommi Makinen edition would be amazing, but I wouldn't turn down the chance of owning the standard version either. The sixth generation of the Lancer Evolution was available between 1999 and 2001, and it's still one of the most coveted models in its lineage. But still, the newer versions aren't half bad either.
If you look back at how cars have evolved over the past 30 years, you'll start seeing a pattern. Most if not all have increased in size, which also led to an increase in weight. Sure, they've benefited from a lot of technology upgrades, but nostalgic as people are, the older models sometimes feel more attractive. With fewer driver aids things felt more exciting back in the day. And if you start spending money on performance upgrades for an older vehicle, the result might be impressive, to say the least.
It has been almost six years since Mitsubishi axed the Lancer Evolution. The Evo X had a solid 9-year run, considerably more than any of the previous models. But we all know that this final version wasn't as well-received, at least not by the hardcore Evo enthusiasts. Still, today we're going to see how a special edition FQ-440 MR stacks up against the older Evo VI and VII variants. Only 40 of these cars were built, and they were rated for a solid 440 horsepower and 412 lb-ft (559 Nm) of torque.
But the FQ-440 MR weighs in at about 3,637 lbs (1,650 kg). That makes it the heaviest car to line up for the upcoming battle, and the heaviest one at the same time. But it does have a six-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox, and that might be of some use still. The Evo VII featured here is running just over 500 horsepower, thanks to its forged 4G63 engine and additional upgrades. And it's a lot lighter too, weighing in at around 3,086 lbs (1,400 kg). The third competitor today is the classic Evo VI, and this one is also packing a solid 500 horsepower.
Evo VI is the lightest car here, at just 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg), so you know that it's going to put on a good performance during the roll race. But before we get to that point, each car will have to perform a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) run first. And the oldest car on the block gets the job done in 4.58 seconds. The Evo VII gets up to speed in 4.91 seconds, and it seems like someone is trying to protect the clutch by not launching the car too hard. But it's the newest of the bunch that wins the first challenge, with a time of 4.26 seconds!
Up next, it's the quarter-mile (402 meters) challenge. The Evo VI crosses the finish line in 12.44 seconds, which is almost a full second faster than what the Evo VII managed to pull off. Meanwhile, the Evo X takes 2nd place, with a time of 12.82 seconds. But the interesting part is just coming up. Not all the drivers that showed up for this race seem to be on top of their game, and that's bound to affect the outcome one way or another. The Evo VI asserts dominance from the get-go and doesn't break a sweat through the remainder of the runs.
