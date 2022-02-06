Mustang Shelby GT500 Takes On SLS AMG Black Series in a Majestic Sounding Race

Nothing beats waking up on a quiet weekend morning to the sound of American prowess and German precision. Ford`s Mustang Shelby GT500 stands as testament to what can be done when money is not an issue, while Mercedes-Benz`s SLS AMG Black Series emphasizes European greatness.
The German beast sports a 6.2-liter V8 that spits out an impressive amount of horses. In a world where downsizing has become the norm, this precious vehicle has a level of power that is just out of whack.
The Shelby GT500, on the other hand, is no slouch. This car is a whole show on its own. The 5.2-liter V8 starts howling immediately as it is turned on and puts any person on a 3-mile radius on high alert. It is a remarkable sight. What remains the most impressive is the price – well over $70.000.
However, the best thing to happen with these two great V8s from different continents is to watch them fight. In the latest Carwow video, Mat Watson puts the two cars on an airstrip and demonstrates just how amazing is to have all that power under your control. The sound check alone is enough to get you going.
There can be only one winner and you might have guessed already who takes the first place. The race begins with the Mustang trying to hook on, but American engineering doesn`t let us down. The first try finishes with a photo finish. In the end, though, the highly collectible SLS Black Series wins.
Things change at the rolling race, where the superstar American-made V8 takes the lead, but the whole event ends with a German conquest. The braking test is won by the SLS Black Series.
Nevertheless, this is proof of what we will miss in the future when sounds like these will be heard only online, in museums or at heritage races.
