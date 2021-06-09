As-New Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series Costs More Than Brand-New GT Black Series

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Takes a While to Get Right, Here’s the Most Expensive One

The latest and the greatest Black Series produced by the mad professors in Affalterbach is a serious piece of go-faster entertainment. But although it embodies the most consistent technology transfer from motorsport to series production, the GT simply doesn’t have the wow factor of the SLS. 19 photos



Offered by restomod specialist AMG Black Series wasn’t driven all that much because the owner has exhibited the car in his private collection. A one-owner blast from the not-so-distant past, this incredible piece of engineering isn’t exactly cheap at €654,500 versus €335,240 for the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined GT Black Series before options. At the current exchange rates, those sums translate to roughly $797,540 and $408,500, respectively.



In addition to exclusivity and provenance, what makes this gull-winged coupe stand out from other SLS AMG variants? For starters, AMG squeezed out more ponies from the hand-built V8. Not only does it spin 800 revolutions more at 8,000 rpm, but the new valvetrain is complemented by modified intake ducting and titanium instead of steel for the exhaust system.



Black Series is 70 kilograms (154 pounds) lighter because it employs lots of carbon fiber, even for the torque tube. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, this fellow tops 196 miles per hour (315 kilometers per hour) because it produces more downforce than other SLS variants.

