As-New Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series Costs More Than Brand-New GT Black Series

AMG

In stark contrast from the good ol’ days, Mercedes hasn’t capped the production figures for the GT Black Series either, whereas the ultimate homage to the 300 SL Gullwing numbers only a few hundred examples worldwide. The white-painted car in the photo gallery is one such unicorn, and it’s a thoroughbred unicorn as well, given the 282 kilometers (175 miles) the vehicle has racked up since it was brand-spanking new eight years ago.Offered by restomod specialist Mechatronik , the SLSBlack Series wasn’t driven all that much because the owner has exhibited the car in his private collection. A one-owner blast from the not-so-distant past, this incredible piece of engineering isn’t exactly cheap at €654,500 versus €335,240 for the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined GT Black Series before options. At the current exchange rates, those sums translate to roughly $797,540 and $408,500, respectively.In addition to exclusivity and provenance, what makes this gull-winged coupe stand out from other SLS AMG variants? For starters, AMG squeezed out more ponies from the hand-built V8. Not only does it spin 800 revolutions more at 8,000 rpm, but the new valvetrain is complemented by modified intake ducting and titanium instead of steel for the exhaust system.Loosely inspired by the GT3 privateer racing car, the Black Series is 70 kilograms (154 pounds) lighter because it employs lots of carbon fiber, even for the torque tube. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, this fellow tops 196 miles per hour (315 kilometers per hour) because it produces more downforce than other SLS variants.All things considered, the Black Series is a blue-chip automobile that will go up in value and put a smile on your face whenever you get behind the wheel.