Shelby GT500 Sets a New World Record, Needs Less Than 9 Seconds for the 1/4 Mile

If you're going to start a tuning company, you're going to need a demo car to showcase your products. Customers are bound to start rolling in once they see what you can achieve with that vehicle, especially if you manage to break a few records. And the guys over at Palm Beach Dyno opted for a 2020 Shelby GT500, which they've developed into a real drag strip weapon!
The Florida tuner took delivery of their GT500 a little over two years ago, and they had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve with it from the beginning. At the time, they called it the "best Mustang ever built", and judging by their results so far that statement seems to be quite valid. This is by no means an average Shelby GT500. Likely, most owners will never push their cars so far. But this particular machine has been constantly upgraded over the past two years.
It's still running with a stock motor though, but it gets its extra oomph from a 3.8-liter Whipple Supercharger. There are numerous videos of dyno pulls and 1/4-mile (402 meters) runs with this GT500, and you'll be excited to hear that it's packing over 1,000-horsepower. In August of last year, the owner had experimented with different supercharger pulleys, and the dyno charts ranged between 1,081-hp to 1,187-hp. As if that wasn't impressive enough, an upgrade to a 3" pulley took things even further to 1,268-hp.
At that point, this GT500 was doing constant 9.2-second runs, but that wasn't going to stop the team from trying to go even faster. It wasn't long ago that a first sub-9-second run was achieved, but with the 2.75" pulley there was more room for improvement. Reportedly, the company's latest drag strip session provided a new GT500, stock engine, DCT record: 8.80-seconds with a trap speed of 158 mph (254 kph)! That may not be fast enough to gap a Rimac Nevera, but a Tesla Model S Plaid won't stand in its way for sure!
