Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Ford Bronco Dyno Testing Reveals 319 WHP, 415 WTQ

The hottest Bronco of 2022 is the Raptor, there’s no mistaking it. But given the soaring demand for and limited production of the Braptor, Hennessey Performance Engineering can help you Raptorize your rig.
Enter the VelociRaptor 400, which cranks out 411 horsepower at 4,400 revolutions per minute and 603 pound-feet (818 Nm) of torque at 3,200 revolutions per minute from 2.7 liters of displacement. By comparison, the Braptor develops over 400 horsepower from its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 while the bone-stock 2.7 of the Bronco produces 330 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm).
Strapping the VelociRaptor 400 to the dyno reveals 319 horsepower at 4,200 rpm and nearly 415 pound-feet at 3,800 rpm at the rear wheels. For the sake of reference, the baseline numbers are nearly 281 horsepower and 362 pound-feet (490 Nm), according to the tuner’s Dynojet dynamometer.
The go-faster package starts with upgraded engine management software, a more aggressive mapping that complements the high-flow air induction system and stainless-steel exhaust system with a lone exhaust pipe. The pictured VelociRaptor 400 is also rocking 18-inch wheels painted black, 35-inch tires of the Goodyear Wrangler Territory variety, a large intercooler, electronic fold-out steps, upgraded bumpers, and LED fog lights up front.
Each build is gifted a plethora of Hennessey and VelociRaptor badges, embroidered headrests, and two serialized plaques: one for the engine compartment and the other for the interior. Limited to 200 units for 2022, the no-nonsense rig is covered by a limited warranty spanning three years or 36,000 miles (nearly 60k kilometers), whichever of the two comes first.
Hennessey Performance Engineering is coy on pricing, but the Sealy-based company did mention the VelociRaptor 400 typically goes for approximately $80,000, including the price of the Bronco Badlands donor. As a brief refresher, the two- and four-door Badlands cost $42,495 and $44,840.
