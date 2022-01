Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Ford Bronco Dyno Testing Reveals 319 WHP, 415 WTQ

Enter the VelociRaptor 400 , which cranks out 411 horsepower at 4,400 revolutions per minute and 603 pound-feet (818 Nm) of torque at 3,200 revolutions per minute from 2.7 liters of displacement. By comparison, the Braptor develops over 400 horsepower from its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 while the bone-stock 2.7 of the Bronco produces 330 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm).Strapping the VelociRaptor 400 to the dyno reveals 319 horsepower at 4,200 rpm and nearly 415 pound-feet at 3,800 rpm at the rear wheels. For the sake of reference, the baseline numbers are nearly 281 horsepower and 362 pound-feet (490 Nm), according to the tuner’s Dynojet dynamometer.The go-faster package starts with upgraded engine management software, a more aggressive mapping that complements the high-flow air induction system and stainless-steel exhaust system with a lone exhaust pipe. The pictured VelociRaptor 400 is also rocking 18-inch wheels painted black, 35-inch tires of the Goodyear Wrangler Territory variety, a large intercooler, electronic fold-out steps, upgraded bumpers, and LED fog lights up front.Each build is gifted a plethora of Hennessey and VelociRaptor badges, embroidered headrests, and two serialized plaques: one for the engine compartment and the other for the interior. Limited to 200 units for 2022, the no-nonsense rig is covered by a limited warranty spanning three years or 36,000 miles (nearly 60k kilometers), whichever of the two comes first.Hennessey Performance Engineering is coy on pricing, but the Sealy-based company did mention the VelociRaptor 400 typically goes for approximately $80,000, including the price of the Bronco Badlands donor. As a brief refresher, the two- and four-door Badlands cost $42,495 and $44,840.