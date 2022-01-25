Crate 351CI 1968 Ford Bronco Is Black, Just Like the $100K Hole in Your Pocket

Certain Blue Oval aficionados with an off-road passion will say there is nothing better than an original Bronco. Others will say modern life is the only way.
Especially since the 2022 Bronco Raptor got out of the camouflage bag. Naturally, wiser folks will tell them both there is no need to quarrel. If the bank account is large enough, they could have both. Or compromise and settle for a cool restomod. Probably just to spite all the jerky original Broncos and the modern VelociRaptor 400 or Bronco Raptors out there, here is a black hole.
Sorry, we messed up our cosmic tribute. This is a black over black-and-white OG Bronco. It resides proudly expensive in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. This 1968 Ford Bronco went through a squeaky-clean restoration and modernization process that allegedly made use of top-class components. The 351ci badges and Warn logos might eagerly serve as hints.
Anyway, the ‘68 Bronco – that is quite a famous year for restomods, don’t you think, considering that even Jay Leno has one. Here we go again with the sidetracking. Back on point, the 4-wheel-drive model rides on cool Mickey Thompson Indy-101-style, 15-inch, five-spoke, polished aluminum wheels. Probably into the pitch-black darkness with its all-black exterior vibe that even includes matching tubular-steel custom bumpers.
Inside there is a moment of creamy white respite from the murdered-out atmosphere, complete with many other aftermarket highlights. And so, we arrive under the hood, where a Ford Performance 351ci (5.75-liter) crate V8 snarls darkly (Darth Vader-style jokes, anyone?) using a four-barrel Holley carburetor and sends power through a C4 automatic transmission.
Of course, nothing ever comes cheap in the world of Bronco restomods. Still, compared to other bespoke projects we might even call this sensibly priced. Although it’s still going to burn a black hole through your pocket. One that would see you get home a couple of Wildtraks and still have some spare change. Oh well, such is the way of a $99,500 asking price...
