Ford Unveils Bespoke Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition and You Can’t Have One

Back in 1979, Ford provided a modified Bronco for use by Pope John Paul II during his visit to the United States. That vehicle featured a Wimbledon White exterior and an open-air rear compartment, the latter allowing the Pope to stand up and greet the crowd.
Today, the carmaker is paying homage to that Bronco by building a brand new one, boasting the exact same paintjob plus heritage-inspired wheels from Detroit Steel Wheels.
Dubbed the Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition, this bespoke off-roader will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson this week, with all proceeds going to Detroit’s Pope Francis Center in its fight against homelessness. The center has been trying to help Detroit’s most vulnerable citizens for more than 30 years and is committed to eradicating chronic homelessness in the city by 2030.
“It’s an honor to be able to help support a great charity like the Pope Francis Center,” said Ford Vehicle Personalization chief designer, Steve Gilmore.
“Father Timothy McCabe and the team at the center were really instrumental in this project, collaborating on theme ideas and colors. The key was finding those special touches that really speak to the heritage of the ’66 Bronco, and then combining them with some of the modern features on a Bronco First Edition.”
Let’s run through some of the specs. For starters, that classic Wimbledon White paint isn’t available on today’s Bronco lineup, making this a unique product. Other visual highlights include the custom wheels with the Rapid Red stripe at the center (which matches the striping on the body and hood corners). Then there are the silver-painted accents, like the grille or the Ford Performance heavy-duty modular metal bumper.
In terms of accessories, the off-roader is fitted with a rooftop lightbar, side pod lights, wheel-well rock lights from Rigid, an in-vehicle safe, a MOLLE strap system for the inner swing-gate, full vehicle cover, and garage storage bags for the Genuine Ford Accessories’ tube doors.
As for the interior, you have more Wimbledon White paint, except this time on the instrument panel. Then there are the vent accents, grab handles and signature Bronco brand lettering – all in red.
Dubbed the Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition, this bespoke off-roader will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson this week, with all proceeds going to Detroit’s Pope Francis Center in its fight against homelessness. The center has been trying to help Detroit’s most vulnerable citizens for more than 30 years and is committed to eradicating chronic homelessness in the city by 2030.
“It’s an honor to be able to help support a great charity like the Pope Francis Center,” said Ford Vehicle Personalization chief designer, Steve Gilmore.
“Father Timothy McCabe and the team at the center were really instrumental in this project, collaborating on theme ideas and colors. The key was finding those special touches that really speak to the heritage of the ’66 Bronco, and then combining them with some of the modern features on a Bronco First Edition.”
Let’s run through some of the specs. For starters, that classic Wimbledon White paint isn’t available on today’s Bronco lineup, making this a unique product. Other visual highlights include the custom wheels with the Rapid Red stripe at the center (which matches the striping on the body and hood corners). Then there are the silver-painted accents, like the grille or the Ford Performance heavy-duty modular metal bumper.
In terms of accessories, the off-roader is fitted with a rooftop lightbar, side pod lights, wheel-well rock lights from Rigid, an in-vehicle safe, a MOLLE strap system for the inner swing-gate, full vehicle cover, and garage storage bags for the Genuine Ford Accessories’ tube doors.
As for the interior, you have more Wimbledon White paint, except this time on the instrument panel. Then there are the vent accents, grab handles and signature Bronco brand lettering – all in red.