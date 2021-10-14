Shelby GT500 With Full Bolt-on Mods Races Twin Turbo Audi R8, Loser Gets Slaughtered

There are a lot of unwritten rules when it comes to drag racing. In fact, only a handful of official ones exist, the rest are more along the lines of dos and don’ts. Let’s run through a few of them just for posterity’s sake.
This is a pretty basic one: don’t mess with a Porsche 911 Turbo or Turbo S over short distances, unless you’ve got considerably more power and you know your car will always hook properly. If not, you’re taking the L and that’s final.
Here’s another fun one that’s almost always factual: don’t race against a McLaren 720S over long distances, unless you’re pushing 1,000 hp (or more) and your car isn’t completely foreign to the concept of aerodynamics. The Mecca will cut through the air like a hot knife through butter once it gets up to speed.
Ok, last one! Always assume that anything tuned by Underground Racing is packing well over 1,000 hp, and since most UR-tuned vehicles are either Lamborghinis or Audis, their all-wheel drive systems will also help them rocket off the line with efficiency.
Well, that’s exactly what we’ve got here, an Underground Racing-tuned Audi R8, casually lining up alongside a Shelby GT500 Mustang with full bolt-on mods. Granted, that Mustang is already very powerful thanks to its hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 engine, which produces 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque.
Everything gets sent to the rear wheels with the help of a Tremec TR-9070 seven-speed dual clutch automatic, which is a massive improvement over the six-speed manual Ford was also considering for this car.
In the end, while this GT500 had some extra power of its own (an exact figure wasn’t provided by the uploader), it proved no match for the viciously quick Audi, which covered the quarter mile in just 8.48 seconds at 168 mph (270 kph), whereas the Mustang needed 9.7 seconds, traveling at 143.5 mph (231 kph).
Here’s another fun one that’s almost always factual: don’t race against a McLaren 720S over long distances, unless you’re pushing 1,000 hp (or more) and your car isn’t completely foreign to the concept of aerodynamics. The Mecca will cut through the air like a hot knife through butter once it gets up to speed.
Ok, last one! Always assume that anything tuned by Underground Racing is packing well over 1,000 hp, and since most UR-tuned vehicles are either Lamborghinis or Audis, their all-wheel drive systems will also help them rocket off the line with efficiency.
Well, that’s exactly what we’ve got here, an Underground Racing-tuned Audi R8, casually lining up alongside a Shelby GT500 Mustang with full bolt-on mods. Granted, that Mustang is already very powerful thanks to its hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 engine, which produces 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque.
Everything gets sent to the rear wheels with the help of a Tremec TR-9070 seven-speed dual clutch automatic, which is a massive improvement over the six-speed manual Ford was also considering for this car.
In the end, while this GT500 had some extra power of its own (an exact figure wasn’t provided by the uploader), it proved no match for the viciously quick Audi, which covered the quarter mile in just 8.48 seconds at 168 mph (270 kph), whereas the Mustang needed 9.7 seconds, traveling at 143.5 mph (231 kph).