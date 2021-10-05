Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 With 900+ WHP Wants You to Swipe Right

Looking for a new car to love and cherish for years to come? How about a low-mileage, clean-title Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with an insane amount of power?
Advertised on Carsandbids, with two days left in the online auction and a high bid of $80,500 at the time of writing, the muscle car was made in 2020, and is currently registered in Texas. It has around 7,700 miles (~12,400 km) on the clock, sports plenty of upgrades, and runs on E85 only, which is why it may not pass the emission tests in some states, the vendor says.
Thanks to the numerous mods, including the Grip Tech 2.65-inch pulley, American Racing headers with X-pipe, and Injector Dynamics 1300cc injectors, to name but some, the output has increased to 921 horsepower and 828 pound-feet (1,123 Nm) of torque at the wheels, the dyno chart reveals. The car retains the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, which is responsible for channeling the thrust to the rear wheels.
Other than a stone chip damage on the front bumper, the exterior looks pretty much flawless. The Twister Orange paint finish is contrasted by the white racing stripes, certain black accents, including the wheels, and red brake calipers. The leather and suede cockpit with white double-stitching and plenty of carbon fiber looks just as slick as when it left the factory floor last year. On top of that, it features the Technology and Handling packages, as well as an active exhaust system, Brembo brakes, dual-zone climate control, and others.
The recent service history reveals that the engine oil and filter were changed at 5,300 miles (8,530 km), and the tires were rotated. Furthermore, the Carfax report shows two more engine and oil filter changes, last November, at 12 miles (19 km), and in July this year, at 4,474 miles (7,200 km). The car is accompanied by two keys, the standard gurney flap and tire inflator kit, Cobra car cove and duffel bag, and two keys.
