Five Ford Models We Would Love to See Powered by the Predator V8

The mighty Predator V8 is one amazing powerplant that makes the current Shelby GT500 a tire-shredding monster. Let’s ignore all the obvious reasons why it only powers the high-performance pony car and imagine how outrageous it would be if these five models would share it.
The Blue Oval has recently revealed the F-150 Lightning, signaling its intentions for the future. It is another nail into the coffin of the internal combustion engine, one that adds to the misery of traditional gearheads.
However, the manufacturer still offers a wide range of ICE-powered vehicles, and one of the coolest among them is the Shelby GT500. It comes with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that spits out 760 hp and an astonishing 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. These figures make the fearsome Predator the most powerful engine ever fitted on a mass-produced Ford, but what if it were available on other models? F-150 Raptor
high-performance variant of America’s best-selling truck has been overshadowed in recent years by the 6.2-liter Hemi-powered Ram TRX. With 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, it runs circles around the Raptor which is still only available with a twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 that only makes 450 hp and a more-than-decent 510 pound-feet lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
The good news is that Ford announced a Raptor R version is on the horizon, and it will bring V8 power back to the nameplate. Many have speculated that the engine in question is the Predator, but no official details have been released. Explorer Timberline
off-road-oriented trim called Timberline. It adds some unique exterior upgrades, a rugged set of 265/65R-18 Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires, and a lifted suspension.
Sadly, the only engine option is the turbocharged 2.3-liter that makes 300 hp and 310-lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is decent but nothing spectacular.
Even though it would require some extensive chassis modifications, a supercharged V8 would turn it into a beastly high-performance three-row SUV with off-road chops. Moreover, it would probably make it much more desirable than a Durango SRT, so this idea is worth exploring (pun intended). Bronco Warthog
The off-roader is extremely capable but is only offered with an ordinary 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four or a 2.7-liter V6 that generates 330 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque.
While nobody can really complain about those figures, let’s think about how monstrous it would become with more than twice the horsepower. The JL Wrangler got a 470-hp Hemi, albeit not supercharged, so why wouldn’t the Bronco deserve a Predator? Bronco Sport
To live up to its name, it deserves more power, and as outrageous as it might be to suggest this, why not fit Ford’s most powerful engine inside it?
Yes, it’s probably impossible without massive alterations to the chassis and bodywork, but you can’t tell me that this crazy idea is not appealing. A true high-performance SUV is what the Ford lineup is missing, and a supercharged V8 Bronco Sport would take the brand’s popularity to another level. Fusion
Still, since this whole article is meant to stimulate the minds of enthusiasts, let’s imagine that Ford has a change of heart and decides to keep the model alive and give it a high-performance version.
Cadillac has introduced the CT5-V Blackwing which comes with a 668-hp supercharged V8, so the idea of such a sedan isn’t too outlandish. With the GT500’s engine, a redesigned, upscale interior, and maybe even some Lincoln badges, it would prove to a strong contender for the Caddy and even for the BMW M5 Competition.
While four of these models will never get the Predator, there’s still hope for the F-150 Raptor. We will have to wait and see if it ultimately gets it, but even if not, we’re grateful this engine was conceived and graced one of the most incredible Mustangs ever built.
Those who like the idea of fitting this unit in another Ford will be able to make it happen since the manufacturer announced that it would make it available as a crate engine soon.
