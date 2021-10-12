2022 Ford Mustang Order Guide Reveals Lower HP Ratings for the Coyote V8

The Ford Motor Company has recently presented the Stealth Appearance Package and GT California Special with the GT Performance Package. Both are new for the 2022 model year, but curiously enough, the Blue Oval hasn’t mentioned any mechanical changes to the motoring media.
Why is that? In typical FoMoCo fashion, they weren’t honest.
The order guide for the 2022 model year Ford Mustang reveals 470 horsepower for the Mach 1, the most performance-oriented version of the Coyote engine. As you already know, the 2021 model produces 480 horsepower. You can blame the new U.S. evaporative requirements for this 10-horsepower decrease, which applies to the Mustang GT’s lump as well.
In other words, the base V8 variant cranks out 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque. By keeping this information away from customers, Ford is mirroring its Bronco transmission debacle. More specifically, everyone was looking forward to the beefier 10R80 from the Ranger pickup truck instead of the 10R60 from the Explorer sport utility vehicle. The Dearborn-based automaker confirmed the transmission’s name after loads of criticism from the Ford Bronco community.
Scheduled to start deliveries in the first quarter, the 2022 Mustang marks the final year for the S550 generation. The S650 has been indirectly confirmed as a 2023 model by a job listing from none other than Ford, and naturally, production will be handled by the Flat Rock plant in Michigan.
An electric Mustang is expected to premiere sometime in 2028 according to unverified rumors, but such reports don’t really mean anything right now. Looking at the bigger picture, FoMoCo will have to introduce a battery-electric Mustang because Dodge prepares an electric muscle car for 2024.
In the meantime, the Mustang Mach-E crossover is Ford’s only BEV for the 2021 model year. Come 2022, the F-150 Lightning will disturb the half-ton segment with a range estimate of 300 miles (483 kilometers) including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of payload for the long-range battery pack.
