2022 Ford Mustang Goes Black Where It Matters With First Ever Stealth Edition

There is something about the word “stealth” that gets most people all worked up. Essentially meant to describe a cautious approach to some action, it was quickly transformed by the U.S. Air Force into something that stands for invisible-to-radar aircraft. In more recent years, it was also adopted by the automotive industry, which does not shy away from using it as much as possible.
The latest to launch a stealth-themed something is Ford, which this week pulled the wraps off the first-ever Stealth Edition of the 2022 Mustang. And in this case, the word stands neither for cautious, nor for invisible.
First up, the full name of the update is Stealth Edition Appearance Package. It can only be slapped onto the EcoBoost Premium fastback variant of the Mustang, you know, the one that cranks out 310 horsepower.
For carmakers, stealth usually means black, and that’s exactly the color that’s extensively used on body parts that are the most effective painted this way: the pony badges, rear wing, mirror caps and, of course, on the 19-inch aluminum wheels.
“The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” said in a statement Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. “Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all.”
Black can be paired with one of the four exterior colors the model is available in, namely Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, and Shadow Black. No matter the choice made here, the interior comes with a matte and gloss black instrument panel badge and lighted sill plate.
Ford did not say when the new package would be made available for purchase, nor did it mention anything about pricing yet. It did accompany the announcement with another one, equally as exciting for some Mustang fans: upgrades will also be made to the California Special, an appearance pack meant for the Mustang GT.
First up, the full name of the update is Stealth Edition Appearance Package. It can only be slapped onto the EcoBoost Premium fastback variant of the Mustang, you know, the one that cranks out 310 horsepower.
For carmakers, stealth usually means black, and that’s exactly the color that’s extensively used on body parts that are the most effective painted this way: the pony badges, rear wing, mirror caps and, of course, on the 19-inch aluminum wheels.
“The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” said in a statement Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. “Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all.”
Black can be paired with one of the four exterior colors the model is available in, namely Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, and Shadow Black. No matter the choice made here, the interior comes with a matte and gloss black instrument panel badge and lighted sill plate.
Ford did not say when the new package would be made available for purchase, nor did it mention anything about pricing yet. It did accompany the announcement with another one, equally as exciting for some Mustang fans: upgrades will also be made to the California Special, an appearance pack meant for the Mustang GT.