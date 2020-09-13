All-New Ford Mustang (S650) Rendered, Shows Euro Design

Despite having no official confirmation from Ford at this moment, there's not much doubt about the fact that the seventh-gen Mustang is set to be built in Flat Rock, Michigan and land in 2022 (2023MY). As such, we've brought along a rendering that portrays the all-new pony with the kind of styling you might expect from a car that has gone global and then some.
With the current S550 incarnation of the 'Stang being offered across the world, the styling is less traditional, with the Euro design influences becoming particularly visible for the front end of the latest redesign (this was introduced back in 2017, for the 2018MY).
The rendering we have here comes from an artist whose designs have made it to showrooms, albeit with the locations displaying the Toyota rather than the Ford logos. We're talking about Craig Kember, who is responsible for multiple production cars, racecars and concepts (think: the interior of the FT-1 show car that previewed the Mk V Supra) of the Japanese automaker.
For starters, this pixel portrait seems to perfectly capture the spirit of the Mustang, thanks to details such as the proportions, the muscular arches and the bold hood line.
Nevertheless, there's something about the design of the rear end that might just remind one of Old Continent styling cues, with the taillights and the diffuser leading the cross-cultural trip.
That street interpretation of the NASCAR ducktail does add some American flavor back into the mix and help the overall conclusion: this is a captivating design proposal for the 2023 Mustang.
Then again, here's to hoping the Blue Oval will gift the newcomer with a stronger American identity, regardless of whether a slightly futuristic-over-retro approach like this one is used or not.
Meanwhile, we're still in the dark when it comes to the tech side of the next Ford Mustang. Nevertheless, the reports are wild, from the electrically-introduced AWD in a Coyote V8 package and perhaps even a hybridized, downsized unit offering V8 performance.
There are also quite a few important questions to be answered: will the current platform be updated or will the 'Stang feature a derivative of the CD6 vehicle architecture underpinning the all-new Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator? Will there be an all-electric model or maybe a four-door coupe?
There's also a rumor about the mid-cycle revamp of the Gen VII Mustang coming in 2025, as a 2026 model. Oh, and it looks like we'll rely on the next Mustang to fulfill our motoring dreams all the way to 2030.
