The 928 is a hideously underrated automotive icon, the car that was intended to replace the 911. Produced in Neckarsulm from 1977 to 1995, the luxurious grand tourer is the first road-going Porsche to feature a V8. 11 photos



You see, rumors of a two-door Panamera date back to when the Panamera was brand-spanking new in the lineup. It’s also worth mentioning that Porsche is fully committed to electric vehicles, just like the rest of the Volkswagen Group, and that coupes are a hard sell today.



Glance over the



Unfortunately, those hoping to see a modern 928 in dealership forecourts will have to swallow the blue pill or remain ignorant by taking the red pill.



Over the course of its production life, the 928 sold just over 61,000 units worldwide. That’s two years of 911 sales, which goes to show that some things are better left as is. Be that as it may, 928 values have been steadily increasing over the past decade. The 1979 model driven by Tom Cruise in Risky Business stands out as the most expensive 928 ever sold at auction, going for an insane



