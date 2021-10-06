Menacing 650-HP 1966 Mustang Looks Supercharged-Ready for Street and Drags

Shawn Davis, the affable and knowledgeable host of the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube, has us accustomed to a lot of custom GMs and Mopars. But now and then a Blue Oval pops up to make an impression.
Just about anything goes for Davis and the crew, from big-block GMC Jimmy K5 Cali Cruisers to iconic Plymouth Superbirds. But in between modified classic trucks, restomod muscle cars, and the occasional quirky apparition, there’s always time for a Mustang, right?
Especially one that has a menacing old-school look and the ability to pull street or drag racing rabbits out of the proverbial hat. We love a tricked ‘classic (otherwise this channel wouldn’t be on our radar), but this 1966 Mustang Coupe clearly has a lot more going for it than it meets the eye.
First and foremost, as Shawn noticed, it’s reliable. A lot, apparently, and the owner is very proud about the fact that he was able to make the long trip for this video (embedded below) without any assistance. According to the story, because he didn’t have money for a Fastback, he acquired the stock 289ci Mustang Coupe off Craigslist... and then work started some six or seven years ago.
At home in the garage, but as well with some friendly professional help when things got hairy. And to the day this car is still a work in progress. The interior (which can be checked out from the 4:08 mark) is up next on the to-do list, followed by a slightly less “babied” (below 11.4s) dragstrip setting. Right now, it runs on the street setup, so the swapped 347ci V8 (stroked from a traditional 302) has its Paxton supercharger dialed up to just around six or seven PSI.
But it’s still capable of churning out some 650 horsepower to the rear wheels through a Ford C4 transmission (fitted with a trans-brake, of course), which is pretty obvious during the drive part when it’s time for the “small pulls.”
Speaking of little things, the Mustang runs on “super skinny Pizza slicers” up front and some meaty tires in the back, which also have a nice green accent around the OMF Performance rims. This is a tribute to the owner’s favorite color and believe it or not, green is the actual (extremely dark) shade of the entire body as well...
