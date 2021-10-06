2022 Ford Mustang California Special Gains GT Performance Package Option

If you’re in the market for a heritage-inspired special edition 2022 Ford Mustang GT, then you’ll be thrilled to know that the California Special spec is now available for the first time with the carmaker’s GT Performance Package. Order books are set to open later this year, with vehicles scheduled to land in showrooms in Q1 of 2022.
Like in previous iterations, the California Special pays homage to the first-generation Mustang, which is why it features heritage-inspired styling cues such as the “GT/CS” side stripe that stretches from the front fender all the way to the signature rear fender scoop. Buyers can choose between a total of nine exterior colors: Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Dark Matter, Grabber Blue Metallic, Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, Shadow Black and Oxford White.
Based on the 2022 Mustang GT Premium fastback and convertible models, the California Special Appearance Package also adds a special Ebony Black badge with a Race Red script for the trunk lid, plus a “GT/CS” badge for the honeycomb grille and a larger front splitter courtesy of the GT Performance Package.
Speaking of which, the latter also brings with it a performance rear wing (only for the fastback variant), while the spoiler delete is standard for the California Special convertible. The wheels meanwhile measure 19-inches in diameter and feature a unique five-spoke design, whereas the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 comes with a California Special badge on top of its signature strut tower brace.
Moving on to the interior, we see black Miko sueded-trimmed door inserts and sueded-trimmed seats with an embossed “GT/CS” logo and red contrast stitching, embroidered floor mats with the same logo and a carbon hex aluminum instrument panel featuring the signature California Special script badge on the passenger side.
As far as actual performance, the GT Performance Package is thankfully not all show and no go. In fact, it’s responsible for adding the following features: Brembo six-piston calipers (at the front), unique chassis tuning with heavy-duty front springs, a larger tubular rear sway bar, lower ride height, K-brace, strut tower brace, front subframe V-brace, a Torsen limited-slip differential, unique stability control and electric power steering tuning.
Last but not least, a set of staggered 19x9-inch front and 19x-9.5-inch rear wheels, wrapped in grippy Pirelli rubber, improve the overall stance of the muscle car.
