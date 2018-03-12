2019 Ford Mustang GT Ushers In California Special Design Package

More on this:

1 2018 Ford Kuga Shows Off In Geneva In ST-Line Specification

2 Less Powerful Ford Mustang Bullitt to Sell in Europe, Shows Up in Geneva

3 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Drag Race Is a Bummer

4 Driven: 2018 Ford EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 PS 6MT

5 New Ford Focus RS Rumored To Arrive In 2020 With 400 PS Mild-Hybrid Powertrain