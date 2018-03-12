2019 Ford Mustang GT Ushers In California Special Design Package

Inspired by the 1967 prototype of the Shelby Mustang, the Ford Motor Company went forward with the limited-edition California Special
for the 1968 model year. No less than three reappearances later (2007, 2011, and 2016), the fifth member of the California Special family goes official for the 2019 model year, looking sharp.
Scheduled to go on sale this summer alongside the rest of the 2019 Mustang lineup, the California Special is a limited-edition
design package that commemorates the styling of the 1968 original with vintage colors and over-the-top side racing stripes. The trademark racing stripe starts from the 5.0 badge on the front fender and carries on to the rear fender scoop. The Ebony Black and Race Red script that reads California Special adorns the trunk lid, signaling that this isn’t your average ‘Stang.
Exclusively to the V8-powered GT, the California Special comes with B&O Play
premium audio that combines 1,000 watts with 12 speakers and a 10-channel amplifier for a thumpin’ aural experience. For those customers who are more interested in the burble of the port- and direct-injected Coyote V8, the engine note can be made crisper and growlier with the addition of the active exhaust system.
“Few things are more satisfying than dropping the top on a California Special and taking a drive down the majestic Pacific Coast Highway,”
declared Mark Conforzi, designer at the Ford Motor Company
. “This signature design takes its cues from the original California Special, while enhancing the personality of today’s Mustang.”
For the 2019 model year, the EcoBoost-powered Mustang is also available with the quad-tip fully variable active valve performance exhaust. For V8 ponies equipped with the six-speed manual transmission
and Performance Package, Ford decided to sweeten the deal with an active re-matching feature that helps smooth out the shifts. Speaking of the newfangled system, where does this leave the heel-and-toe crowd?
Last, but certainly not least, the 2019 Mustang gains a handful of new colors for the exterior, namely Velocity Blue, Need for Green, and the Bullitt-exclusive Dark Highland Green. Oh, and don’t forget that there’s the 2020 Shelby GT500
in the pipeline with Hellcat-rivaling horsepower from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 codenamed Predator.