New Ford Focus RS Rumored To Arrive In 2020 With 400 PS Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

More on this:

1 Ford to Deliver Pizza with Self-Driving Delivery Cars in Miami

2 2020 Model Year Will Be The Last For The Bullitt Mustang

3 2019 Ford Focus Going Into Production In June, Here's What To Expect

4 Shelby Widebody Package Turns Your S550 Mustang Into A Hulking Pony

5 The Guinness World Record For Largest Billboard Goes To The 2018 Ford EcoSport