autoevolution
 

New Ford Focus RS Rumored To Arrive In 2020 With 400 PS Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

28 Feb 2018, 13:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
The Focus RS as we know it is going away at the beginning of April 2018. The stop of production coincides with the introduction of the fourth-generation Focus hatchback, which will be manufactured at the Saarlouis plant in Germany.
16 photos
Ford Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RSFord Focus RS
Production starts in June according to insider information, and in the first instance, customers can expect 1.0- and 1.5-liter mills of the EcoBoost and EcoBlue type. A little later in 2018, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue will be added to the lineup, and in addition to the six-speed stick shift, it can be optioned with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

“Great! Now tell me more about the sportiness side of things.” If you insist, the sportiest Focus of the fourth generation that will be available to order in 2018 is the ST-Line. In addition to sports suspension that will bring the ground clearance down by 10 millimeters, there’s not much else to look forward in terms of handling. Given these circumstances, it’s best to wait for the ST to go official.

The ST, according to autointernationaal, “will probably be presented at the Paris Motor Show next autumn,” which means that it would arrive in the United States for the 2020 model year. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is expected to drive the front wheels with 280 - 290 HP, but the Focus RS has more suck-squeeze-bang-blow in store.

Here’s how the cookie crumbles: 400 horsepower from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system (integrated starter generator) and an upgraded version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. That’s what Auto Internationaal anticipates from the hottest Focus of the fourth generation, and whichever way you look at this idle chatter, it’s pretty plausible.

With the successor of the Mercedes-AMG A45 going mild hybrid, the easiest way for the Ford Motor Company to rival the Affalterbach-engined hot hatchback is to combine the good ol’ internal combustion with bursts of electric get-up-and-go. And when you do the maths, the 400 horsepower guesstimate is not that far-fetched.

The Heritage Edition of the Focus RS has 375 horsepower and 510 Nm to offer. Add the integrated starter generator, rumored to develop “at least 25 horsepower and 60 Nm,” and it all adds up.
2020 Ford Focus RS 2021 2020 Ford Focus RS Ford Focus RS Ford Focus Ford hot hatchback rumors
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD EcoSportFORD EcoSport Small SUVFORD Ka+ ActiveFORD Ka+ Active SmallFORD Ka+FORD Ka+ SmallFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Edge STFORD Edge ST Medium SUVAll FORD models  