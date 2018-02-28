New Ford Focus RS Rumored To Arrive In 2020 With 400 PS Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

The Focus RS as we know it is going away at the beginning of April 2018
. The stop of production coincides with the introduction of the fourth-generation Focus hatchback, which will be manufactured at the Saarlouis plant in Germany.
Production starts in June according to insider information, and in the first instance, customers can expect 1.0- and 1.5-liter mills of the EcoBoost and EcoBlue type. A little later in 2018, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue will be added to the lineup, and in addition to the six-speed stick shift, it can be optioned with an eight-speed automatic transmission
.
“Great! Now tell me more about the sportiness side of things.”
If you insist, the sportiest Focus
of the fourth generation that will be available to order in 2018 is the ST-Line. In addition to sports suspension that will bring the ground clearance down by 10 millimeters, there’s not much else to look forward in terms of handling. Given these circumstances, it’s best to wait for the ST to go official.
The ST, according to autointernationaal
, “will probably be presented at the Paris Motor Show next autumn,”
which means that it would arrive in the United States for the 2020 model year. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is expected to drive the front wheels with 280 - 290 HP
, but the Focus RS has more suck-squeeze-bang-blow in store.
Here’s how the cookie crumbles: 400 horsepower from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system
(integrated starter generator) and an upgraded version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. That’s what Auto Internationaal anticipates from the hottest Focus of the fourth generation, and whichever way you look at this idle chatter, it’s pretty plausible.
With the successor of the Mercedes-AMG A45
going mild hybrid, the easiest way for the Ford Motor Company to rival the Affalterbach-engined hot hatchback is to combine the good ol’ internal combustion with bursts of electric get-up-and-go. And when you do the maths, the 400 horsepower guesstimate is not that far-fetched.
The Heritage Edition
of the Focus RS has 375 horsepower and 510 Nm to offer. Add the integrated starter generator, rumored to develop “at least 25 horsepower and 60 Nm,”
and it all adds up.