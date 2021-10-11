The U.S. Ford Ranger Super Cab Is Recalled Over Faulty Child Restraint Anchorage System

As opposed to the good ol’ days, pickup trucks are now utilized for more than work. Many people buy them for dailying, which is why even the Ranger is rocking a child restraint anchorage system for the rear seats.
Not all Rangers are created equal, though. On July 29th, the Critical Concern Review Group was informed of a supplier benchmarking evaluation on a 2021 model year Super Cab with results that differed from the automaker’s internal certification results. The Ford Motor Company discovered that a different fixture was used to measure pitch and lower child restraint anchorage set-back dimensions, which is why certain trucks feature lower child restraint anchorages that aren’t straight, horizontal, or transverse as required by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 225 section 9.
More specifically, the lower anchors may increase the difficulty to properly attach a child seat. What’s more, the non-removable rear seat head restraints may interfere with the proper installation of taller anchor-mounted seats.
Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition, which affects Super Cab trucks produced between July 16th, 2019 and September 20th, 2021 for the 2020 and 2021 model years at the Michigan Assembly Plant. No fewer than 37,625 units have been recalled in the United States, and naturally, the Blue Oval from Dearborn has also issued a delivery hold.
Seven-part numbers are listed in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which also mentions November 15th as the planned date of owner notification. Dealers will correct the alignment of the lower anchorages and replace the head restraints with an updated design, which entered production in September as per the safety recall report.
Currently priced at $25,070 excluding destination charge, the XL Super Cab with rear-wheel drive is the most affordable Ranger available stateside at the moment of writing. The 2022 model year is expected to start production sometime in December, marking the final iteration of the current Ranger.
