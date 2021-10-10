2022 Precept Prestige Is Jayco’s Largest and Grandest Over $200K Class A Motorhome

In the motorhome game, there are a few companies that seem to be looked up to for their products. One team that been alive for decades, since 1968 to be exact, is Jayco. Over 50 years later, this crew is still producing motorhomes and RVs that offer people more than just a taste of the outdoors, they offer downright homes on wheels.
Take the 2022 Precept Prestige Class A motorhome as the perfect example of a set of wheels with enough space and equipped to offer year-round living, assuming you have the cash to do so. Just to put things a bit into perspective, Jayco considers this their largest Class A motorhome, and judging by the $210,975 (€182,261 at current exchange rates) starting price, they are not lying.
However, there is a reason why Jayco is asking you to spend residential-home rates on this vehicle, it’s equipped with features that even some homes I’ve been into don’t have. To top it everything off, the entire vehicle is aimed at offering as comfortable an experience as possible, one worthy of calling home.
First off, I’d like to point out the base vehicle and chassis for this RV, a Ford F53 chassis with a 7.3-liter V8 engine cranks out 350 hp and a max 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. Controlled by a 6-speed automatic TorqShift transmission with overdrive and tow haul mode and you should be sure to get you to your destination even if you’ve towing something.
Now, the Precept Prestige is available in an array of floorplans based on common customer needs and wants, and yes, each one includes slide-outs. Some models feature an entire slide-out wall, while other only house a couple of theater seats, dinettes, and even/or bedrooms. Think of how much space your bedroom will have just because it’s set up on a slide-out.
So how much space is there to be exact? Well, the most accommodating of the floorplans is the 36B, and while it’s not the most expensive of the floorplans, it does offer room to sleep nine people, more than enough for two families or a rock band and some very lucky fans.
Features like a king size bed, modular dinette, unfolding couches, multiple bunk bed arrangements, including one over-cab, get me thinking that the starting asking price may just being worth it. But a motorhome isn’t just about how many beds you’ve got inside, it’s also about the comfort and style.
One thing people look for in a vehicle like this is off-grid ability. With a 24.5-pound (11-kilogram) propane tank, on-demand water pump, 190-watt solar panel with dual controller, extensive battery and electrical system, and a freshwater tank with 72 gallons (327 liters) of water, off-grid shouldn’t be an issue. Systems like solar and electrical can be beefed up if you’re not satisfied with the base package.
Honestly, the 2022 Precept Prestige is one of those motorhomes that could really be spoken about until the cows come home, so if you do want to go deeper into this RV rabbit hole, do give ol’ Jayco a call and see just how much your dream home will run you. Mine came out to about $240,000, about the price of a home in some neighborhoods.
